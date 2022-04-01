Job market recovery continues apace
At the current rate, the economy could return to pre-pandemic employment levels by the end of the year.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
This week, Marketplace host Amy Scott speaks with Bloomberg’s Jordyn Holman and ADP’s Nela Richardson about the jobs report, retail and consumer expectations.
Inflation expectations are causing this toy store owner to stock up
Irene Kesselman, owner of Ali Cat Toys, said her store's inventory is high leading up to Easter — partly because she wants to avoid future inflation.
Professional and business services hiring is well above pre-pandemic levels
One factor that may have contributed to this growth? Jobs in accounting, IT, consulting and similar roles can still be done remotely.
California's wildfire building codes make newer homes less likely to burn
But up to 14 million homes were built before fire safety measures took effect. Some insurers now offer discounts for risk reduction.
Music from the episode
Unfold You Rostam
Feels Like Summer Childish Gambino
Tangerine Beach Fossils
Glowing Light Richard Houghten
Eple Röyksopp
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer