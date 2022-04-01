Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Job market recovery continues apace
Apr 1, 2022

Job market recovery continues apace

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
At the current rate, the economy could return to pre-pandemic employment levels by the end of the year.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

This week, Marketplace host Amy Scott speaks with Bloomberg’s Jordyn Holman and ADP’s Nela Richardson about the jobs report, retail and consumer expectations.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The job market continues to roar back. How long can the recovery keep going?

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 1, 2022
At the current rate of job creation, the economy will return to pre-pandemic employment levels this year.
Payrolls increased by 431,000 jobs in March, and the unemployment rate is almost as low as its pre-pandemic level.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Inflation expectations are causing this toy store owner to stock up

by Sean McHenry
Apr 1, 2022
Irene Kesselman, owner of Ali Cat Toys, said her store's inventory is high leading up to Easter — partly because she wants to avoid future inflation.
"We have everything from plush Easter bunnies to Easter chocolate," said toy store owner Irene Kesselman. "As well as other things that are non-Easter that will go into a basket, like bath bombs and pencils and that kind of thing."
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Professional and business services hiring is well above pre-pandemic levels

by Justin Ho
Apr 1, 2022
One factor that may have contributed to this growth? Jobs in accounting, IT, consulting and similar roles can still be done remotely.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

California's wildfire building codes make newer homes less likely to burn

by Samantha Fields
Apr 1, 2022
But up to 14 million homes were built before fire safety measures took effect. Some insurers now offer discounts for risk reduction.
Jim and Ann Pesout's house in Northern California before it burned down in the Butte Fire in 2015.
Courtesy Jim and Ann Pesout
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Unfold You Rostam
Feels Like Summer Childish Gambino
Tangerine Beach Fossils
Glowing Light Richard Houghten
Eple Röyksopp

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:06 PM PDT
24:30
4:01 PM PDT
27:28
1:52 PM PDT
1:50
7:24 AM PDT
7:46
2:33 AM PDT
6:37
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
U.S. added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of economic health
U.S. added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of economic health
Another cure for inflation? Making markets more competitive.
Economic Pulse
Another cure for inflation? Making markets more competitive.
Higher mortgage rates could make the housing supply problem worse
Higher mortgage rates could make the housing supply problem worse
Wages rise ... but prices rise more
Wages rise ... but prices rise more