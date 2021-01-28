I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

It’s time for better face masks
Jan 28, 2021

It's time for better face masks

Experts are recommending that we wear better masks, especially front-line essential workers who face the highest risks. Plus, more on the bonkers GameStop stock situation.

Segments From this episode

United States of Work

Despite challenges, this movie theater operator is optimistic about the future

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jan 28, 2021
“While streaming is a reality, it’s not communal,” said Stephanie Silverman of Nashville’s Belcourt Theatre. People “will want to be out in the world again.”
An empty screening room at the Belcourt Theater in Nashville, which has been closed for indoor screenings since Jan. 1.
(Courtesy of the Belcourt Theatre)
Adventures in Housing

Pandemic home improvement can lead to remodelers' remorse

by Amy Scott
Jan 28, 2021
All this time at home has a lot of us rethinking our living spaces — with sometimes regrettable results.
Chee Gin Tan via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Feel It Still Portugal. The Man
Inside Out Spoon
It’s Only (feat. Zyra) ODESZA, Zyra
Ordinary Pleasure Toro y Moi
North Star Future Islands

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
