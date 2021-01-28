Jan 28, 2021
It’s time for better face masks
Experts are recommending that we wear better masks, especially front-line essential workers who face the highest risks. Plus, more on the bonkers GameStop stock situation.
Segments From this episode
Despite challenges, this movie theater operator is optimistic about the future
“While streaming is a reality, it’s not communal,” said Stephanie Silverman of Nashville’s Belcourt Theatre. People “will want to be out in the world again.”
Pandemic home improvement can lead to remodelers' remorse
All this time at home has a lot of us rethinking our living spaces — with sometimes regrettable results.
Music from the episode
Feel It Still Portugal. The Man
Inside Out Spoon
It’s Only (feat. Zyra) ODESZA, Zyra
Ordinary Pleasure Toro y Moi
North Star Future Islands
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer