It’s sweltering in the Pacific Northwest. Can the infrastructure keep cool?
Also, we discuss the child tax credit, the Fed's housing market dilemma and the first Black woman to get a Ph.D. in economics.
Segments From this episode
Extreme heat, urgent need for AC challenges infrastructure
Nonprofit Climate Central estimates that home air conditioning use will increase almost 60% over the next 30 years.
The Fed walks a tightrope: Stimulate the economy without causing a housing bubble
The central bank's been keeping interest rates low in part by buying up mortgage-backed securities. That has Fed officials keeping a wary eye on the housing market for signs of overheating.
Why the words of America’s first Black economist resonate today
“She was prescient in many ways,” says Nina Banks, editor of a new book on the speeches and writing of Sadie T. M. Alexander.
The expanded child tax credit could "cut poverty in half"
Starting July 15, most parents will get monthly payments for half of the tax credit instead of a lump sum at tax time.
Today's conversations about work relief sound like those of the New Deal era
Professors Jason Scott Smith and Jessamyn Schaller look back at the Works Progress Administration's legacy.
Music from the episode
Tightrope - The Solo Version Janelle Monáe
Stay This Way The Brand New Heavies
To Zion (feat. Carlos Santana) Ms. Lauryn Hill, Carlos Santana
Chameleon Emancipator, 9 Theory
Remember the Rain Kadhja Bonet
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer