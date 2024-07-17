Election 2024Jobs IRLMy Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
It’s homebuying season
Jul 17, 2024

It’s homebuying season

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
mikkelwilliam/Getty Images
Also: State and local governments have been on a hiring spree, and business inventories are up.

Segments From this episode

When it comes to inflation, interest rates might work like a "Jedi mind trick"

by Kristin Schwab and Sean McHenry
Jul 17, 2024
According to Rogé Karma at The Atlantic, many economists believe high rates tamp down inflation largely by influencing people's expectations.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Interest rates set the direction of prices largely by setting expectations, according to experts interviewed by Rogé Karma.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

First-time homebuyers are a growing share of the market

by Amy Scott
Jul 17, 2024
But not because it's easier to buy.
Michael and Lauren James, with real estate agent Joy Sushinsky, center, bought their first house this summer.
Amy Scott/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What does it mean for the economy when businesses grow their inventories?

by Caleigh Wells
Jul 17, 2024
It all depends on why they're doing it.
Business inventories are on the rise, but stocked shelves may have long-term effects on the economy.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Rise in house completions means relief is coming for home seekers

by Samantha Fields
Jul 17, 2024
The increase in housing supply will help bring down, or at least steady, prices, experts say.
"The best way to deal with inflation is supply, right?" says Logan Mohtashami of HousingWire. "You want to build as much as you can and get those homes out there for people to live in and bring down the rise of rents."
ANNVIPS/iStock / Getty Images Plu
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Governments at all levels are hiring, and that's boosting the job market

by Henry Epp
Jul 17, 2024
The public sector is still recovering from pandemic turbulence. Due to upcoming retirements, it may stay active in the labor market for years.
Earlier in the pandemic, governments lost many workers to burnout and private-sector wage offers.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"Reap What You Sow" daKAH Hip Hop Orchestra
"It Is What It Is" Blood Orange
"Pick Up" Bonobo
"Flutter" Mocky
"Metamodernity" Vansire

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:50 PM PDT
16:34
3:57 PM PDT
25:50
7:52 AM PDT
7:46
3:07 AM PDT
12:24
3:00 AM PDT
14:58
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
For cities, hosting political conventions can come with costs as well as revenue
Election 2024
For cities, hosting political conventions can come with costs as well as revenue
Teen summer employment is still booming
Teen summer employment is still booming
A tour of "emotionally intelligent" AI
A tour of "emotionally intelligent" AI
What are J.D. Vance's economic views?
Election 2024
What are J.D. Vance's economic views?