It’s homebuying season

Also: State and local governments have been on a hiring spree, and business inventories are up.
When it comes to inflation, interest rates might work like a "Jedi mind trick"
According to Rogé Karma at The Atlantic, many economists believe high rates tamp down inflation largely by influencing people's expectations.
First-time homebuyers are a growing share of the market
But not because it's easier to buy.
What does it mean for the economy when businesses grow their inventories?
It all depends on why they're doing it.
Rise in house completions means relief is coming for home seekers
The increase in housing supply will help bring down, or at least steady, prices, experts say.
Governments at all levels are hiring, and that's boosting the job market
The public sector is still recovering from pandemic turbulence. Due to upcoming retirements, it may stay active in the labor market for years.
Music from the episode
"Reap What You Sow" daKAH Hip Hop Orchestra
"It Is What It Is" Blood Orange
"Pick Up" Bonobo
"Flutter" Mocky
"Metamodernity" Vansire
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer