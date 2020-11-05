Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

“It’s COVID-19, stupid”
Nov 5, 2020

“It’s COVID-19, stupid”

On today's show: an update on the COVID economy and a look at how paid sick leave could slow the virus' spread.

Segments From this episode

What is Jay Powell thinking?

The Federal Reserve concluded its two-day meeting today. "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal breaks down the Fed’s economic outlook and focus.
Continuing unemployment claims are down, but that doesn't tell the whole story

by Andy Uhler
Nov 5, 2020
No state lets people stay on unemployment benefits for more than 26 weeks.
Unemployment benefits are running out for people who have been out of work for six months.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
COVID-19

Paid sick leave prevents thousands of COVID cases daily, study says

by Samantha Fields
Nov 5, 2020
But the U.S. is way behind most developed countries in mandating paid sick leave.
Nurse and health care workers in the Bronx, New York, rally against a policy requiring a doctor's note to receive paid sick leave in April.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

What happens to consumer spending next in the stop-and-go COVID-19 economy?

by Marielle Segarra
Nov 5, 2020
It doesn't look good, considering the pandemic is still raging and there's no additional federal relief yet.
A man waits for his lunch order at relatively empty Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles in June.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

As office workers mostly work from home, coffee and breakfast chains scramble to boost sales

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 5, 2020
The change in your morning routine is impacting the grab-and-go breakfast business.
Fast-food chains were investing more heavily in breakfast foods before the pandemic started.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
"Every city in the world was designed and built by men"

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Nov 5, 2020
Cities were designed to serve a world with different gender roles, where men went to work and women stayed home with children, says journalist Antonia Cundy.
Rush hour in London circa 1890.
London Express/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Drifting Poolside
Flight to the Jungle (Landing) Monster Rally
Rising Son Takuya Kuroda
Brokenfolks Georgia Anne Muldrow
Glimmer Tame Impala

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
