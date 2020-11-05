Nov 5, 2020
“It’s COVID-19, stupid”
On today's show: an update on the COVID economy and a look at how paid sick leave could slow the virus' spread.
What is Jay Powell thinking?
The Federal Reserve concluded its two-day meeting today. "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal breaks down the Fed’s economic outlook and focus.
Continuing unemployment claims are down, but that doesn't tell the whole story
No state lets people stay on unemployment benefits for more than 26 weeks.
Paid sick leave prevents thousands of COVID cases daily, study says
But the U.S. is way behind most developed countries in mandating paid sick leave.
What happens to consumer spending next in the stop-and-go COVID-19 economy?
It doesn't look good, considering the pandemic is still raging and there's no additional federal relief yet.
As office workers mostly work from home, coffee and breakfast chains scramble to boost sales
The change in your morning routine is impacting the grab-and-go breakfast business.
"Every city in the world was designed and built by men"
Cities were designed to serve a world with different gender roles, where men went to work and women stayed home with children, says journalist Antonia Cundy.
Music from the episode
Drifting Poolside
Flight to the Jungle (Landing) Monster Rally
Rising Son Takuya Kuroda
Brokenfolks Georgia Anne Muldrow
Glimmer Tame Impala
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer