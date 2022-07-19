The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

It’s brutal out there
Jul 19, 2022

And by "there," we mean the housing market. Plus, the supply chain woes of small businesses persist, and Texas oil and gas may not be the job creators we thought.

Housing affordability continues to worsen for many Americans

by Samantha Fields
Jul 19, 2022
Home prices are at record levels, and mortgage rates are much higher now than they were six months ago.
Fewer homes are being built these days — especially in the price range of first-time buyers.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Why is China reducing its U.S. debt holdings?

by Lily Jamali
Jul 19, 2022
China cuts it U.S. debt portfolio to under $1 trillion, possibly to support its currency or reduce exposure to potential U.S. sanctions.
One reason China may be shedding U.S. Treasurys is to control the depreciation of its currency, the yuan, which has lost value as the dollar has strengthened.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
These small businesses still feel supply chain pressures, even if data says they're easing

by Justin Ho
Jul 19, 2022
Shipping costs, wait times and sourcing materials are still a big problem for business owners in South Carolina and Calif.
Some businesses have had to adjust shipping strategies — like opting to ship by rail — to circumvent delays at ports.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
When employer benefits get personal, they're tricky to use

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jul 19, 2022
Before abortion benefits, employer-sponsored mental health resources raised concerns.
The share of employees using employee assistance programs to address mental health issues jumped by more than 25% during the pandemic, according to a report by the Employee Assistance Professionals and LifeWorks.
Prostock-Studio/Getty Images
Texas oil and gas industry should temper its job-creation claims, report says

by Andy Uhler
Jul 19, 2022
There’s been a hiring uptick, but "we're only about halfway" to pre-COVID employment numbers, the author of the IEEFA report says.
In the early part of the pandemic, the Texas oil and gas industry shed 20% of its workforce.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
It's hard to keep costs down at the supermarket, thanks to store design and our emotions

by Marielle Segarra
Jul 19, 2022
Grocery stores play on our sense of nostalgia with older music, and strategically placed items may trigger impulse buys, experts say.
Ever notice the nostalgic music playing in grocery stores? That's often intentional — putting customers in a good mood, which might encourage them to buy more.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Music from the episode

The Vice Yard Orgone
Smile Meditation Vulfpeck
Memories Blue Lab Beats
The Bridge Emancipator Feat. Lapa, Frameworks & Tor
Hard To Say Goodbye Washed Out
Goodbye, Goodbye Tegan and Sara

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

