It’s brutal out there
And by "there," we mean the housing market. Plus, the supply chain woes of small businesses persist, and Texas oil and gas may not be the job creators we thought.
Segments From this episode
Housing affordability continues to worsen for many Americans
Home prices are at record levels, and mortgage rates are much higher now than they were six months ago.
Why is China reducing its U.S. debt holdings?
China cuts it U.S. debt portfolio to under $1 trillion, possibly to support its currency or reduce exposure to potential U.S. sanctions.
These small businesses still feel supply chain pressures, even if data says they're easing
Shipping costs, wait times and sourcing materials are still a big problem for business owners in South Carolina and Calif.
When employer benefits get personal, they're tricky to use
Before abortion benefits, employer-sponsored mental health resources raised concerns.
Texas oil and gas industry should temper its job-creation claims, report says
There’s been a hiring uptick, but "we're only about halfway" to pre-COVID employment numbers, the author of the IEEFA report says.
It's hard to keep costs down at the supermarket, thanks to store design and our emotions
Grocery stores play on our sense of nostalgia with older music, and strategically placed items may trigger impulse buys, experts say.
Music from the episode
The Vice Yard Orgone
Smile Meditation Vulfpeck
Memories Blue Lab Beats
The Bridge Emancipator Feat. Lapa, Frameworks & Tor
Hard To Say Goodbye Washed Out
Goodbye, Goodbye Tegan and Sara
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer