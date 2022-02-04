Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
It’s a hot job market, but not for everyone
Feb 3, 2022

It’s a hot job market, but not for everyone

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also on today's episode: We check on Texas and its power grid as a cold front moves in and hear from a Kentucky student who's balancing work, school and extracurriculars.

Segments From this episode

Increased costs for small businesses have many mulling 2022 price hikes

by Justin Ho
Feb 3, 2022
Raw material and shipping expenses have shot up. But price hikes aren't the only way business owners can cover their costs.
Companies big and small are struggling with how best to battle inflation — whether that means passing it on to customers or absorbing the costs.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

As a cold front moves in, Texas residents hope there's no repeat of last year's blackouts

by Andy Uhler
Feb 3, 2022
Despite efforts to strengthen the electric grid, Gov. Greg Abbott has said there's no guarantee that the power will stay on.
Snow blanketed Irving, Texas, on Thursday. The storm is reminding Texans of the deep freeze and grid failures that afflicted the state around this time last year.
John Moore/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Microbusinesses and the pandemic

A small business weighing the costs and savings of remote work

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Feb 3, 2022
When pandemic pivots become permanent. 
Carolyn Walker’s remote workstation in Bradenton, Florida, more than a thousand miles away from the marketing agency she runs in New Haven, Connecticut.
Courtesy Walker
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID & Unemployment

Although the job market's supposed to be hot, more than 6 million are unemployed. Who are they?

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 3, 2022
Not all parts of the job market are hot.
Despite near-record high job openings, workers of color or those without higher education are still at a disadvantage in the job market.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

How a Kentucky teen is balancing work and her first year of college

by Andie Corban
Feb 3, 2022
Aneesha Edwards has a full tuition scholarship but still expects to take on about $10,000 of debt every year she's in school.
Aneesha Edwards, a college student, also makes time to work at a pharmacy. With so many Americans quitting their jobs, she feels workers, in many cases, deserve better treatment.
Courtesy Aneesha Edwards
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Return of the Mack Mark Morrison
Hate It Or Love It The Game, 50 Cent
Bills, Bills, Bills Destiny's Child
Hold Up Beyoncé
Summer Madness - Exclusive Cover Version Khruangbin

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:59 PM PST
13:36
4:28 PM PST
27:39
1:36 PM PST
1:50
7:35 AM PST
7:23
Feb 3, 2022
6:21
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
A small business weighing the costs and savings of remote work
Microbusinesses and the pandemic
A small business weighing the costs and savings of remote work
How a Kentucky teen is balancing work and her first year of college
My Economy
How a Kentucky teen is balancing work and her first year of college
Report shows that for shift workers, schedule uncertainty destroys peace of mind
Report shows that for shift workers, schedule uncertainty destroys peace of mind
In opioid settlement, Native American tribes prove themselves as a legal force
In opioid settlement, Native American tribes prove themselves as a legal force