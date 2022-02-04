It’s a hot job market, but not for everyone
Also on today's episode: We check on Texas and its power grid as a cold front moves in and hear from a Kentucky student who's balancing work, school and extracurriculars.
Segments From this episode
Increased costs for small businesses have many mulling 2022 price hikes
Raw material and shipping expenses have shot up. But price hikes aren't the only way business owners can cover their costs.
As a cold front moves in, Texas residents hope there's no repeat of last year's blackouts
Despite efforts to strengthen the electric grid, Gov. Greg Abbott has said there's no guarantee that the power will stay on.
A small business weighing the costs and savings of remote work
When pandemic pivots become permanent.
Although the job market's supposed to be hot, more than 6 million are unemployed. Who are they?
Not all parts of the job market are hot.
How a Kentucky teen is balancing work and her first year of college
Aneesha Edwards has a full tuition scholarship but still expects to take on about $10,000 of debt every year she's in school.
