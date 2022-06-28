Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

It’s a flipper’s market
Jun 28, 2022

It’s a flipper’s market

People are flipping houses at the highest rate since 2000, but rising costs could cool the trend. Plus, though modern parking meters can provoke ire, they can also reduce urban congestion.

Segments From this episode

Flipping homes is more popular than it's been in decades, thanks to the hot housing market

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 28, 2022
But profit margins are shrinking, and the flipping boom may be coming to an end.
Rick Sharga with Attom Data Solutions said he expects to see less house flipping because it's becoming less profitable.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
U.S. pushes for Russian oil price ceiling. Feasible?

by Matt Levin
Jun 28, 2022
Advanced nations will evaluate the idea in an effort to limit Russia's energy revenue. But Russia could retaliate.
An oil refinery on the outskirts of Moscow. Although the advanced nations are considering a price cap on Russian oil, Russia could retaliate by shutting off the flow of natural gas to Europe.
Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images
United States of Work

One school district’s attempt to keep students safe

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jun 28, 2022
“We have to do this,” says Dr. Scott Anzalone, former president of the local school board in Logan, Ohio.
"We've done everything possible to make sure security is tight without making kids more traumatized," says Dr. Scott Anazlone, former president of the Logan-Hocking School District in Ohio.
Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images
New Connecticut law limits "captive audience" meetings in the workplace

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 28, 2022
These meetings, where employers share their views on unionization with employees, can no longer be mandatory.
The Connecticut State Capitol. The state's new law limiting "captive audience" meetings is likely to face legal challenges.
SeanPavonePhoto/Getty Images
Modern parking "meters" give cities the power to reduce congestion

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 28, 2022
Parking charges based on timing or vehicle type, for example, can encourage drivers to consider other forms of transit.
A frustrating public parking experience may make drivers reconsider driving in the first place.
Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images
The growing push for size inclusivity in fashion faces some obstacles

by Kai Ryssdal and Anais Amin
Jun 28, 2022
"Plus-size women make up more than half the market, and yet, plus-size clothes only make up 19% of all apparel on the market," says Elizabeth Segran, senior staff writer at Fast Company.
Sixty-eight percent of American women wear a size 14 or larger, according to a 2016 estimate.
MesquitaFMS/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

