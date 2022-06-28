It’s a flipper’s market
People are flipping houses at the highest rate since 2000, but rising costs could cool the trend. Plus, though modern parking meters can provoke ire, they can also reduce urban congestion.
Segments From this episode
Flipping homes is more popular than it's been in decades, thanks to the hot housing market
But profit margins are shrinking, and the flipping boom may be coming to an end.
U.S. pushes for Russian oil price ceiling. Feasible?
Advanced nations will evaluate the idea in an effort to limit Russia's energy revenue. But Russia could retaliate.
One school district’s attempt to keep students safe
“We have to do this,” says Dr. Scott Anzalone, former president of the local school board in Logan, Ohio.
New Connecticut law limits "captive audience" meetings in the workplace
These meetings, where employers share their views on unionization with employees, can no longer be mandatory.
Modern parking "meters" give cities the power to reduce congestion
Parking charges based on timing or vehicle type, for example, can encourage drivers to consider other forms of transit.
The growing push for size inclusivity in fashion faces some obstacles
"Plus-size women make up more than half the market, and yet, plus-size clothes only make up 19% of all apparel on the market," says Elizabeth Segran, senior staff writer at Fast Company.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer