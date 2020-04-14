COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

It was supposed to be Tax Day tomorrow
Apr 14, 2020

It's been pushed to July 15. Plus: a new IMF outlook, the challenges of managing staff remotely and an unexpected essential business: livestock auctions. 

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

How fast can the economy restart? It depends on how consumers feel

by Jack Stewart
Apr 14, 2020
And those feelings may change between now and the lifting of stay-at-home orders.
Not much activity on city streets. But will people rush back to stores, restaurants and theaters when stay-at-home orders are lifted?
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
COVID-19

When businesses aren't making money, local governments aren't making money.

by Kristin Schwab
Apr 14, 2020
Cities and states will have to rethink their budgets because of tax revenue loss.
In some places in Ohio, income tax makes up almost 75% of the revenue. Above, a closed bar in Columbus, Ohio, on March 15.
Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images
COVID-19

IMF says global economy will shrink 3% this year because of COVID-19

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Apr 14, 2020
IMF economists talked to epidemiologists and tried to estimate how much COVID-19 restrictions will affect the economy.
Forecasts could change dramatically based on policy decisions made around the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images
Accountants find little relief in extended tax deadline

by Marielle Segarra
Apr 14, 2020
Tomorrow was supposed to be Tax Day. Accountants are not resting.
This year, the federal tax deadline has been pushed back to July 15.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
United States of Work

A small-town doctor coping with COVID-19 disruption

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Apr 14, 2020
Cancelled appointments amount to lost revenue for physicians in private practice.
Dr. Scott Anzalone at his independent medical practice, in Logan, Ohio, Stagecoach Family Medicine.
Cassidy Brauner
Among essential operations during COVID-19: livestock auctions

by Madelyn Beck
Apr 14, 2020
Those auctions are an important part of the rural economy and the food chain. The people working the auctions are taking safety precautions.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
