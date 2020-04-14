As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 14, 2020
It was supposed to be Tax Day tomorrow
It's been pushed to July 15. Plus: a new IMF outlook, the challenges of managing staff remotely and an unexpected essential business: livestock auctions.
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
How fast can the economy restart? It depends on how consumers feel
And those feelings may change between now and the lifting of stay-at-home orders.
COVID-19
When businesses aren't making money, local governments aren't making money.
Cities and states will have to rethink their budgets because of tax revenue loss.
COVID-19
IMF says global economy will shrink 3% this year because of COVID-19
IMF economists talked to epidemiologists and tried to estimate how much COVID-19 restrictions will affect the economy.
Accountants find little relief in extended tax deadline
Tomorrow was supposed to be Tax Day. Accountants are not resting.
United States of Work
A small-town doctor coping with COVID-19 disruption
Cancelled appointments amount to lost revenue for physicians in private practice.
Among essential operations during COVID-19: livestock auctions
Those auctions are an important part of the rural economy and the food chain. The people working the auctions are taking safety precautions.
