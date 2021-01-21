I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

“It only took a couple centuries, the first female secretary of the treasury”
Jan 21, 2021

“It only took a couple centuries, the first female secretary of the treasury”

On today's show: Indie rapper Dessa shares "Who's Yellen Now?" — a track about the economic icon. Plus, how a new president can undo his predecessor's policies.

Music from the episode

Lady Tune-Yards, Angelique Kidjo, ?uestlove, Akua Naru
Time Will Tell Arms and Sleepers
Beat Goes On Pete Rock
Before I Fall Bob Moses
Goodbye, Goodbye Tegan and Sara

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
