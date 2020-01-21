Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Is this really a "blue-collar boom"?

Jan 21, 2020
Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report

A royal future?

Jan 20, 2020
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

Is this really a “blue-collar boom”?
Jan 21, 2020

Is this really a “blue-collar boom”?

Plus: AI goes to the movies, a new spate of retail closures and why China is leading the world in solar, wind and ... coal.

Music from the episode

Sea Legs The Shins
Hit 'em High (The Monstar's Anthem) - (Tribute to B Real, Busta Rhymes, Coolio, LL Cool J And Method Man) Studio Allstars
It’s Only (feat. Zyra) - RÜFÜS DU SOL Remix ODESZA, Zyra, RÜFÜS DU SOL
Menagerie Monster Rally
Black Sands Bonobo
No Cars Go Arcade Fire
Airplanes (feat. Hayley Williams) B.o.B, Hayley Williams
Megaton Mile Local Natives

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
My Economy
The part-time security guard who just turned 80
LISTEN Download
These academics want to lead the way to flying less
LISTEN Download
Check Your Balance ™️
How to make financial New Year’s resolutions that stick

