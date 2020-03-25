Featured Now COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Is this country ready for 2.5 million jobless claims in a week?
Mar 25, 2020

Is this country ready for 2.5 million jobless claims in a week?

Plus: What a 90-day tariff deferral would do for the people paying (that's us).

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Unemployment claims are soaring. Are the states ready for the onslaught?

by Mitchell Hartman Mar 25, 2020
More than one million Americans are expected to have filed for benefits last week, with more on the way.
Victor J. Blue/Getty Images
COVID-19

Laid-off workers now worry about health care during health crisis

by Meghan McCarty Carino Mar 25, 2020
The majority of Americans get employer-sponsored health insurance so what happens when that goes away?
One employer said he "just wanted to make sure that everybody’s taken care of through this."
Mario Tama/Getty Images
How a mortgage broker is dealing with an ailing market

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal Mar 25, 2020
Los Angeles mortgage broker Vivian Gueler is expecting a drop in the value of real estate.
Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Despite reports, trade adviser denies plans to suspend tariffs

by Sabri Ben-Achour Mar 25, 2020
And if Beijing reciprocates, U.S. farmers might get a boost from rising exports to China.
STR/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

A hair stylist choosing between her livelihood and flattening the curve

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst Mar 25, 2020
Ashley Nelson wasn’t forced to stop working, but she decided to anyway.
Ashley Nelson, a hair stylist at the Collab Salon in Boise, Idaho, recently decided to stop taking appointments because of COVID-19.
Arlie Sommer
Using familiar faces could eventually open Detroit’s doors for census takers

by Quinn Klinefelter Mar 25, 2020
The bureau is using workers people know or can identify with for house calls.
Detroit has a large Muslim population, and some imams have been stressing just how much federal funding depends on them taking the census. Above, a billboard advertising the 2020 Census in Arabic.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer John Lee Hooker
This Must Be The Place Sure Sure
Slide (feat. Frank Ocean & Migos) Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, Migos
To the Sun and All the Cities in Between City of the Sun
The World Is Ours Funky DL
Feel Your Weight - Poolside Remix Rhye, Poolside

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
What happened today?

