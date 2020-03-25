As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Mar 25, 2020
Is this country ready for 2.5 million jobless claims in a week?
Plus: What a 90-day tariff deferral would do for the people paying (that's us).
Stories From this episode
Unemployment claims are soaring. Are the states ready for the onslaught?
More than one million Americans are expected to have filed for benefits last week, with more on the way.
Laid-off workers now worry about health care during health crisis
The majority of Americans get employer-sponsored health insurance so what happens when that goes away?
How a mortgage broker is dealing with an ailing market
Los Angeles mortgage broker Vivian Gueler is expecting a drop in the value of real estate.
Despite reports, trade adviser denies plans to suspend tariffs
And if Beijing reciprocates, U.S. farmers might get a boost from rising exports to China.
A hair stylist choosing between her livelihood and flattening the curve
Ashley Nelson wasn’t forced to stop working, but she decided to anyway.
Using familiar faces could eventually open Detroit’s doors for census takers
The bureau is using workers people know or can identify with for house calls.
