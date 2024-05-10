Breaking GroundDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🍻 Our final KaiPA pint glasses are available NOW to anyone who donates to our nonprofit newsroom. Donate now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Is the U.S. ready to be a chipmaking superpower?
May 10, 2024

Is the U.S. ready to be a chipmaking superpower?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Rebecca Noble/Getty Images
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo thinks we're on the path to get there. Plus, a look at the most recent data on consumer sentiment and weekly jobless claims

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks about May consumer sentiment, weekly jobless claims, and more with Nela Richardson at ADP and Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post for the Weekly Wrap.

Listen Now
Share Now on:
Adventures in Housing

How a new house turned into a "starter, middle, and ending" home for this Texas woman

by Sarah Leeson
May 10, 2024
"I'm just attached to it because it's taken care of me and I'm taking care of it," said Violet O'Brien on why she's choosing to age in place in her Houston home.
Violet O'Brien has decided to age in place in her Houston home.
Courtesy Violet O'Brien
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Commerce chief lays out blueprint for chip manufacturing in America

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
May 10, 2024
The supply chain is being built to reduce U.S. vulnerability and seize opportunities like artificial intelligence, Raimondo says.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo discussed chips, China and jobs with Marketplace's Kai Ryssdal in Washington.
Nancy Farghalli/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"Sister Owls" Monster Rally
"Can't Let Go, Juno" Kishi Bashi

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:59 PM PDT
28:24
1:57 PM PDT
1:05
7:57 AM PDT
9:49
3:07 AM PDT
13:45
May 9, 2024
21:34
May 7, 2024
33:10
Apr 18, 2024
41:35
Americans have blown through excess pandemic savings. What does that mean for the economy?
Americans have blown through excess pandemic savings. What does that mean for the economy?
New drugs transform weight loss industry
New drugs transform weight loss industry
Gen Z is taking on more credit card debt
Gen Z is taking on more credit card debt
U.S. rents have grown faster than wages for the past 5 years
U.S. rents have grown faster than wages for the past 5 years