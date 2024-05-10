Is the U.S. ready to be a chipmaking superpower?
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo thinks we're on the path to get there. Plus, a look at the most recent data on consumer sentiment and weekly jobless claims
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks about May consumer sentiment, weekly jobless claims, and more with Nela Richardson at ADP and Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post for the Weekly Wrap.
How a new house turned into a "starter, middle, and ending" home for this Texas woman
"I'm just attached to it because it's taken care of me and I'm taking care of it," said Violet O'Brien on why she's choosing to age in place in her Houston home.
Commerce chief lays out blueprint for chip manufacturing in America
The supply chain is being built to reduce U.S. vulnerability and seize opportunities like artificial intelligence, Raimondo says.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer