Is the Fed getting closer?
Powell & Co. want to see more "good data" on inflation before cutting interest rates. Plus, shelter costs and climate change pose risk to the Goldilocks scenario.
Inflation's down for the third straight month. But is that enough for the Fed to cut interest rates?
The short answer? You can never have enough data.
Sticky shelter prices make Fed's 2% inflation target hard to reach
Housing costs rose 5.2% in June from a year earlier, pulling up the consumer price index.
Port of Baltimore reopens, but shipping business still feels "touchy"
The owner of a Baltimore warehouse and shipping company describes how the port's closure and reopening has affected business.
Climate change is expensive, and it could add to overall inflation
High temperatures can lead to price spikes and headline inflation, a study finds. Sarah Kaplan of The Washington Post explains.
Supreme Court delivers expensive victory for tribal health care
The decision is a win for tribal self-governance, but puts new pressure on the Indian Health Service's already stretched federal budget.
