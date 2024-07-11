My Analog LifeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Is the Fed getting closer?
Jul 11, 2024

Is the Fed getting closer?

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Powell & Co. want to see more "good data" on inflation before cutting interest rates. Plus, shelter costs and climate change pose risk to the Goldilocks scenario.

Segments From this episode

Inflation's down for the third straight month. But is that enough for the Fed to cut interest rates?

by Daniel Ackerman
Jul 11, 2024
The short answer? You can never have enough data.
As Americans wait for the Fed to cut interest rates, inflation continues its downward trend.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Sticky shelter prices make Fed's 2% inflation target hard to reach

by Stephanie Hughes
Jul 11, 2024
Housing costs rose 5.2% in June from a year earlier, pulling up the consumer price index.
Housing is in a supply crunch, which is keeping costs high and inflation from dropping further. But that doesn't mean the Fed won't cut rates.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Port of Baltimore reopens, but shipping business still feels "touchy"

by Amy Scott and Sean McHenry
Jul 11, 2024
The owner of a Baltimore warehouse and shipping company describes how the port's closure and reopening has affected business.
The Port of Baltimore recently reopened, but local shipping business remains tentative.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Climate change is expensive, and it could add to overall inflation

by Amy Scott and Sofia Terenzio
Jul 11, 2024
High temperatures can lead to price spikes and headline inflation, a study finds. Sarah Kaplan of The Washington Post explains.
Global olive oil prices have surged after extreme heat and drought in Europe last year cut production nearly in half, says Sarah Kaplan of The Washington Post.
Cristina Quicler/AFP via Getty Images
Supreme Court delivers expensive victory for tribal health care

by Savannah Maher
Jul 11, 2024
The decision is a win for tribal self-governance, but puts new pressure on the Indian Health Service's already stretched federal budget.
A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision will open the door for more tribes to assume control of Indian Health Service clinics and hospitals, says Ron Allen of the Self-Governance Communication and Education Tribal Consortium. Above, a Navajo elder, right, and his family early in the pandemic.
Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

"The Spirit Blossoms All Over the Land" Onra
"Lance Jr." Courtney Barnett
"The Journey" Tom Misch
"Summertime Magic" Zikomo
"Relief in Believing" Jon Ososki

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

