Marketplace has a new podcast for kids, "Million Bazillion!"
Is the economy on track? Freight trains might clue us in.
Aug 4, 2021

Is the economy on track? Freight trains might clue us in.

Also: Ride-hailing apps tackle the vaccine question, a Missoula real estate agent on the difficult housing market and Brooklyn restaurants respond to vaccine mandates.

Segments From this episode

A bumpy labor market recovery

Elizabeth Crofoot, a senior economist at the Conference Board, chats about the recent ADP jobs report.
COVID-19

Restaurants prepare for New York City's vaccine mandate

by Marielle Segarra
Aug 4, 2021
Owners and managers consider how they'll enforce the rule — and what it'll mean for business.
New York will soon require proof of vaccination for some indoor activities, like dining out.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Uber, Lyft drivers and the vaccine

by Matt Levin
Aug 4, 2021
As the delta variant makes riders reconsider hopping in a car with a stranger, ride-sharing firms won’t impose mandates on driverss.
An Uber driver checks his phone. With drivers in short supply, ride-hailing firms have chosen not to require them to be vaccinated.
Siegfried Modola via Getty Images
What freight rail tells us about the economy

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Aug 4, 2021
Trains are delivering shipping containers brimming with the imported products consumers are demanding. Rail can tell us about U.S. exports, too.
The U.S. has seen an uptick in intermodal train traffic over the first half of the year — that's when products travel in containers from ship to truck or train.
David McNew/Getty Images
Lots of homeowners are dropping flood insurance, study shows

by Andy Uhler
Aug 4, 2021
It's bad news for federal officials who are trying to convince more homeowners that they need flood protection.
A Houston home sits in floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Many in Houston did not have flood insurance.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
The legacy of Enron in California's power challenges today

by Lily Jamali
Aug 4, 2021
California faces more potential rolling blackouts this year due to a historic drought. But the state's deregulated power system also plays a role, and dates back to the Enron scandal.
A man sits under his umbrella under high tension power lines in California in August 2020, two days after the state ordered rolling power outages.
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

Missoula's hot housing market makes this real estate agent's job harder

by Maria Hollenhorst
Aug 4, 2021
"You're working twice as hard for the same amount of money," says Mindy Palmer of helping buyers in a tight market.
Limited inventory and high home prices have created challenges for Mindy Palmer, a realtor in Missoula, Montana.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
