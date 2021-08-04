Is the economy on track? Freight trains might clue us in.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also: Ride-hailing apps tackle the vaccine question, a Missoula real estate agent on the difficult housing market and Brooklyn restaurants respond to vaccine mandates.
Segments From this episode
A bumpy labor market recovery
Elizabeth Crofoot, a senior economist at the Conference Board, chats about the recent ADP jobs report.
Restaurants prepare for New York City's vaccine mandate
Owners and managers consider how they'll enforce the rule — and what it'll mean for business.
Uber, Lyft drivers and the vaccine
As the delta variant makes riders reconsider hopping in a car with a stranger, ride-sharing firms won’t impose mandates on driverss.
What freight rail tells us about the economy
Trains are delivering shipping containers brimming with the imported products consumers are demanding. Rail can tell us about U.S. exports, too.
Lots of homeowners are dropping flood insurance, study shows
It's bad news for federal officials who are trying to convince more homeowners that they need flood protection.
The legacy of Enron in California's power challenges today
California faces more potential rolling blackouts this year due to a historic drought. But the state's deregulated power system also plays a role, and dates back to the Enron scandal.
Missoula's hot housing market makes this real estate agent's job harder
"You're working twice as hard for the same amount of money," says Mindy Palmer of helping buyers in a tight market.
Music from the episode
Bambu Chris Hazelton's Boogaloo 7
Life in the Tropics Cienfue
Tidal Waves The Shacks
El Jardin Hermanos Gutierrez
Be Good 2 Me LUXXURY
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer