Is it cheaper to borrow now?
Not really. Most lenders preemptively lowered rates when it became clear the Fed would cut this month. But more business investment and stepped-up hiring may be on the horizon.
Fed's rate cut influenced lending in advance. But hiring may pick up down the road.
Some effects of cheaper money won't be visible until next year, and smaller, more risk-averse businesses may be slower to respond.
Schools warm to AI
"They've kind of come around," says a school superintendent in Fargo, North Dakota.
Demand for smartphones is down, even with the lure of new technology
Early pre-order and shipment data indicates demand is not that strong for the iPhone 16. Smartphone sales overall have fallen in the U.S.
The Bills hope Buffalonians will buy bonds to back the team's new stadium. Some fans aren't happy.
Area taxpayers will foot the bill for the debt.
