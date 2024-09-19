Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

Is it cheaper to borrow now?
Sep 19, 2024

Is it cheaper to borrow now?

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Not really. Most lenders preemptively lowered rates when it became clear the Fed would cut this month. But more business investment and stepped-up hiring may be on the horizon.

Segments From this episode

Fed's rate cut influenced lending in advance. But hiring may pick up down the road.

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 19, 2024
Some effects of cheaper money won't be visible until next year, and smaller, more risk-averse businesses may be slower to respond.
Lenders were expecting a cut and had priced it into their business, says former Federal Reserve economist Karlyn Mitchell.
Chase Castor for The Washington Post via Getty Images
Schools warm to AI

by Matt Levin
Sep 19, 2024
"They've kind of come around," says a school superintendent in Fargo, North Dakota.
More companies are seeing an opportunity to expand AI into schools.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
Demand for smartphones is down, even with the lure of new technology

by Samantha Fields
Sep 19, 2024
Early pre-order and shipment data indicates demand is not that strong for the iPhone 16. Smartphone sales overall have fallen in the U.S.
The first iteration of Apple's iPhone on display in 2007. In the early years of smartphones, some consumers were getting new phones every two years.
David Paul Morris/Getty Images
The Bills hope Buffalonians will buy bonds to back the team's new stadium. Some fans aren't happy.

by Henry Epp
Sep 19, 2024
Area taxpayers will foot the bill for the debt.
The Buffalo Bills will soon offer fans the chance to buy some $850 million in bonds to help pay for a brand new stadium, a rendering of which is seen above.
Courtesy Buffalo Bills
Music from the episode

Origins Tennis
Long Lost Lord Huron
Manhattan Cat Power
Joao Carabide
Let's Love Crown City Rockers
Perfect Circle Nujabes

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

