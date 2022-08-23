The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Is housing in a recession or a reality check?
Aug 23, 2022

New home sales are down, which has builders crying "housing recession," but prices are way up. What gives? Plus, what it takes to build a semiconductor plant and why Brits are gearing up for an energy bill-paying strike.

by Matt Levin
Aug 23, 2022
Trade groups say the industry is in recession, but prices are still high and foreclosures are low.
While prices are still high, home sales across the country have declined for six straight months.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Finnish prime minister's woes show women in power face double standard

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Aug 23, 2022
Sanna Marin faced scrutiny after dancing and partying, a reaction familiar to many women in positions of authority.
Finnish leader Sanna Marin, whose partying at a private event raised a furor.
Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images
The multibillion-dollar youth sports industry is leaving lots of kids on the sidelines

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Aug 23, 2022
In "Take Back the Game," Linda Flanagan looks at how the growing youth sports industry has become a recipe for haves and have-nots.
According to author Linda Flanagan, parents are the main spenders in the youth sports industry. "It goes into travel, to equipment, to team memberships," said Flanagan. "There's an entire world out there that is offering sports options to parents, and they're paying up."
Sarah Reed/Getty Images for FIFA
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

