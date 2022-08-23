Is housing in a recession or a reality check?
New home sales are down, which has builders crying "housing recession," but prices are way up. What gives? Plus, what it takes to build a semiconductor plant and why Brits are gearing up for an energy bill-paying strike.
Trade groups say the industry is in recession, but prices are still high and foreclosures are low.
Finnish prime minister's woes show women in power face double standard
Sanna Marin faced scrutiny after dancing and partying, a reaction familiar to many women in positions of authority.
The multibillion-dollar youth sports industry is leaving lots of kids on the sidelines
In "Take Back the Game," Linda Flanagan looks at how the growing youth sports industry has become a recipe for haves and have-nots.
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer