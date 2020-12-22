Dec 22, 2020
Is Congress just kicking the can down the road?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
On today's show: Will this relief package be enough? Plus, the insurance industry gets into the climate change game.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
The name of the game in West Texas oil and gas these days: consolidation
The Diamondback-QEP deal demonstrates the urge to merge while energy prices are weak.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
"Amateur" mistakes sink thieves of U.S. technology working for China
A case study of what not to do in the high-stakes world of economic espionage.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Time to ride, and buy: Peleton to acquire Precor
With stay-at-home orders, Peloton sales and subscriptions grew and grew, topping a million.
How one small business pivoted when it couldn't get a PPP loan
A South Carolina media producer is among the companies rethinking their business models to address needs created by the pandemic.
How insuring ecosystems could help communities adapt to climate change
“We were trying to insure something that no one owns,” says Kathy Baughman McLeod, director of the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Music from the episode
Dangerous (feat. Joywave) Big Data, Joywave
Murder to the Mind Tash Sultana
Green Light Lorde
Doppelganger Freddie Joachim, QSTN
Raw Karmawin
Maria También Khruangbin
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
You make it possible.
Donate today & power nonprofit news tomorrow.