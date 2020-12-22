How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
You got us through 2020 – now help us stay strong in 2021. SUPPORT MARKETPLACE
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Is Congress just kicking the can down the road?
Dec 22, 2020

Is Congress just kicking the can down the road?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
On today's show: Will this relief package be enough? Plus, the insurance industry gets into the climate change game. 

Segments From this episode

The name of the game in West Texas oil and gas these days: consolidation

by Andy Uhler
Dec 22, 2020
The Diamondback-QEP deal demonstrates the urge to merge while energy prices are weak.
Rail cars carrying crude oil near Odessa, Texas. Sluggish markets are driving companies to find partners.
Paul Ratje/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

"Amateur" mistakes sink thieves of U.S. technology working for China

by Scott Tong
Dec 22, 2020
A case study of what not to do in the high-stakes world of economic espionage.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Time to ride, and buy: Peleton to acquire Precor

by Erika Beras
Dec 22, 2020
With stay-at-home orders, Peloton sales and subscriptions grew and grew, topping a million.
Peloton's sales have doubled during the pandemic. Above, a woman rides her Peloton at home in California in April.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

How one small business pivoted when it couldn't get a PPP loan

by Justin Ho
Dec 22, 2020
A South Carolina media producer is among the companies rethinking their business models to address needs created by the pandemic.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How insuring ecosystems could help communities adapt to climate change

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Dec 22, 2020
“We were trying to insure something that no one owns,” says Kathy Baughman McLeod, director of the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center.
Coral reefs, which are threatened by rising ocean temperatures, protect coastal communities by acting as a natural sea wall. Now, thanks to an experimental financial product developed by environmental groups and insurance companies, they’re also insurable.
Romeo Gacad/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Dangerous (feat. Joywave) Big Data, Joywave
Murder to the Mind Tash Sultana
Music Save Me (One More Time) Mocky
Green Light Lorde
Doppelganger Freddie Joachim, QSTN
Raw Karmawin
Maria También Khruangbin

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
"Amateur" mistakes sink thieves of U.S. technology working for China
"Amateur" mistakes sink thieves of U.S. technology working for China
There's only one Spanish-language Christmas classic topping the charts
There's only one Spanish-language Christmas classic topping the charts

You make it possible.

Donate today & power nonprofit news tomorrow.

give now
When will people start getting $600 COVID checks?
COVID-19
When will people start getting $600 COVID checks?