Is commercial space flight going where no regulation has gone before?
Also, colleges in Maines are welcoming more out-of-state students, an old sweet shop adapts and business travel is still struggling.
Segments From this episode
When Bezos and Branson head into space, they and their companions fly at their own risk
Congress put a moratorium on regulating commercial human space flight to help the industry get off the ground.
A nearly 200-year-old sweet shop stood the test of time. How is it weathering the pandemic?
The Oldest Sweet Shop in the World has witnessed wars and other strife from its location in northern England.
Early signs suggest college enrollment could rebound this fall
In Maine, the turnaround is being driven by out-of-state students.
Leisure travel is back to pre-pandemic levels. But business travel? Not even close.
The pandemic seems to have taught a lot of businesses that employees don't need to travel as much as they used to.
Music from the episode
Adventure Monster Rally
Doo Wop (That Thing) Lauryn Hill
The Bridge Emancipator, Lapa, Frameworks, Tor
Brisk Freddie Joachim
1 Thing Amerie
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer