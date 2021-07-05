Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...London UnboundMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Is commercial space flight going where no regulation has gone before?
Jul 5, 2021

Is commercial space flight going where no regulation has gone before?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also, colleges in Maines are welcoming more out-of-state students, an old sweet shop adapts and business travel is still struggling.

Segments From this episode

When Bezos and Branson head into space, they and their companions fly at their own risk

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jul 5, 2021
Congress put a moratorium on regulating commercial human space flight to help the industry get off the ground.
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has plans to send people to the moon.
Blue Origin
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

A nearly 200-year-old sweet shop stood the test of time. How is it weathering the pandemic?

by Minju Park
Jul 5, 2021
The Oldest Sweet Shop in the World has witnessed wars and other strife from its location in northern England.
“We stock many traditional sweets,” says Ben Howie, owner of the Oldest Sweet Shop in the World, located in Pateley Bridge, England.
Courtesy Elizabeth Hotson (BBC/Marketplace)
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Early signs suggest college enrollment could rebound this fall

by Robbie Feinberg
Jul 5, 2021
In Maine, the turnaround is being driven by out-of-state students.
University of Southern Maine senior Fantasia Perez works as a tour guide, leading interested students across the school’s campus in Gorham, Maine.
Grace Laverriere
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Leisure travel is back to pre-pandemic levels. But business travel? Not even close.

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 5, 2021
The pandemic seems to have taught a lot of businesses that employees don't need to travel as much as they used to.
People walk through a terminal at John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) on January 31, 2020 in New York City. While air travel for leisure has picked up since then, travel for business is still struggling.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Adventure Monster Rally
Doo Wop (That Thing) Lauryn Hill
The Bridge Emancipator, Lapa, Frameworks, Tor
Brisk Freddie Joachim
1 Thing Amerie

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
How worried should we be about the COVID-19 Delta variant?
How worried should we be about the COVID-19 Delta variant?
To address worker burnout, some companies are shutting down for a week
To address worker burnout, some companies are shutting down for a week
Admission by lottery: A proposal to reimagine college acceptance
Admission by lottery: A proposal to reimagine college acceptance
Labor shortage? Wage data sends mixed signals.
COVID & Unemployment
Labor shortage? Wage data sends mixed signals.