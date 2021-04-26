Apr 26, 2021
Investing in children and families is also infrastructure
The Biden administration argues child care is part of the infrastructure of a functioning economy. Also on today's show: Apple's plan to spend more than $1 billion on a new campus in North Carolina and why older single women are buying camper vans.
Segments From this episode
Biden's new plan would invest heavily in children and families
Pandemic child care struggles and economic fallout may create a more receptive environment for Biden administration priorities.
Apple will spend more than $1 billion on new campus in North Carolina's Triangle
The move's all about attracting talent — a lot of it.
Pent-up demand is helping The RealReal grow
Julie Wainwright, CEO of the luxury consignment store, says in-person shopping "makes sense for our business."
Live music is coming back, but shows will look different
Limited audience capacity and higher ticket prices are some of the changes concertgoers can expect this summer.
Sometimes, doctors and residencies don't match
"Matching" with a residency program is like a game of musical chairs, with more medical school grads than residency slots.
Why older, single women are buying camper vans
Ilsa Chapple of Cascade Campers says many customers come in when "they're on their own for the first time in a long time."
