The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Back to Business: The future of America's small businesses More
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Investing in children and families is also infrastructure
Apr 26, 2021

Investing in children and families is also infrastructure

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The Biden administration argues child care is part of the infrastructure of a functioning economy. Also on today's show: Apple's plan to spend more than $1 billion on a new campus in North Carolina and why older single women are buying camper vans.

Segments From this episode

Biden's new plan would invest heavily in children and families

by Kimberly Adams
Apr 26, 2021
Pandemic child care struggles and economic fallout may create a more receptive environment for Biden administration priorities.
During the pandemic, "there was a greater recognition for employers in the business community that child care is really the workforce that supports all other workforces," says Cindy Cisneros of the Committee for Economic Development.
Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Apple will spend more than $1 billion on new campus in North Carolina's Triangle

by Samantha Fields
Apr 26, 2021
The move's all about attracting talent — a lot of it.
Apple's North Carolina branch may attract workers who don't want to live in San Francisco or New York City.
Eric Thayer/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Pent-up demand is helping The RealReal grow

by Kai Ryssdal and Daisy Palacios
Apr 26, 2021
Julie Wainwright, CEO of the luxury consignment store, says in-person shopping "makes sense for our business."
"We believe we're going to be a pandemic recovery story," says Julie Wainwright, founder and CEO of The RealReal. Above, she speaks at Vanity Fair's 2017 Founders Fair.
Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Live music is coming back, but shows will look different

by Jasmine Garsd
Apr 26, 2021
Limited audience capacity and higher ticket prices are some of the changes concertgoers can expect this summer.
Bad Bunny on stage in Los Angeles in 2018. Presale ticket purchases for his 2022 tour set a record on Ticketmaster.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Sometimes, doctors and residencies don't match

by Erika Beras
Apr 26, 2021
"Matching" with a residency program is like a game of musical chairs, with more medical school grads than residency slots.
Despite the country's growing need for physicians, many would-be doctors are having difficulty matching into residency programs.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Adventures in Housing

Why older, single women are buying camper vans

by Andie Corban
Apr 26, 2021
Ilsa Chapple of Cascade Campers says many customers come in when "they're on their own for the first time in a long time."
A Cascade Campers van in Death Valley, California. Ilsa Chapple transforms cargo vans into camper vans, enabling owners to live on the road.
Courtesy Ilsa Chapple
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Sister Owls Monster Rally
Natural Green Blazo
Dancin - Krono Remix Aaron Smith, Luvli, Krono
Occasional Magic Yppah
Passenger Kidsmoke

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Live music is coming back, but shows will look different
Live music is coming back, but shows will look different
Why older, single women are buying camper vans
Adventures in Housing
Why older, single women are buying camper vans
Texas tree growers will feel February freeze effects for years
Texas tree growers will feel February freeze effects for years
Sometimes, doctors and residencies don't match
Sometimes, doctors and residencies don't match