Inside Intel’s issues
Intel helped create the digital age, but could it be ripe for a takeover? Plus, the history of assumable mortgages.
Intel, a household name in chips, is reportedly a takeover target
The company is known for making a chip called a central processing unit, often referred to as the brain of a computer.
What do activist investors do when targeting a particular company?
Their goal: Boosting share value
Assumable mortgages give buyers a second chance at low rates
But they come with some caveats.
Federal government brings back free COVID-19 home tests
The decision will ensure supply of the virus detection tools and support manufacturers, who have dealt with a boom-and-bust market.
This gift store has steady sales going into the fall
Now that summer is officially over, Annie Lang Hartman at Wild Lettie in Leelanau County, Michigan, reflects on how business went and how she’s feeling about the economy moving forward.
