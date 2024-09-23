Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Inside Intel’s issues
Sep 23, 2024

Inside Intel’s issues

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images
Intel helped create the digital age, but could it be ripe for a takeover? Plus, the history of assumable mortgages.

Segments From this episode

Intel, a household name in chips, is reportedly a takeover target

by Stephanie Hughes
Sep 23, 2024
The company is known for making a chip called a central processing unit, often referred to as the brain of a computer.
Intel has lost market share on CPUs and hasn't made a complete pivot to GPUs, which are needed for artificial intelligence.
I-Hwa Cheng/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What do activist investors do when targeting a particular company?

by Henry Epp
Sep 23, 2024
Their goal: Boosting share value
Southwest is one of several companies activist investors are pressuring to change their business practices.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Assumable mortgages give buyers a second chance at low rates

by Amy Scott
Sep 23, 2024
But they come with some caveats.
“Unfortunately, 98% of sellers don’t actually know that they’re eligible for the opportunity to include their mortgage in their home sale,” said Raunaq Singh, founder and CEO of Roam.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Federal government brings back free COVID-19 home tests

by Savannah Peters
Sep 23, 2024
The decision will ensure supply of the virus detection tools and support manufacturers, who have dealt with a boom-and-bust market.
With vaccines, treatments and immunity blunting the risks associated with COVID, Americans' interest in testing has waned.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

This gift store has steady sales going into the fall

by Sean McHenry

Now that summer is officially over, Annie Lang Hartman at Wild Lettie in Leelanau County, Michigan, reflects on how business went and how she’s feeling about the economy moving forward.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Music from the episode

"Lush" Four Tet
"Time Will Tell" Arms and Sleepers
"Calling (Never Stop)" Anchorsong
"Down for the Fifth Time" Flamingosis
"Sweater Weather" The Neighborhood

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:01 PM PDT
29:27
7:54 AM PDT
8:05
3:03 AM PDT
12:54
Sep 20, 2024
22:39
Sep 20, 2024
16:02
Sep 19, 2024
34:14
Sep 18, 2024
31:20
What calculus should companies make when making a political stand?
Office Politics
What calculus should companies make when making a political stand?
Is the shoplifting "crisis" over?
"Make Me Smart” Newsletter
Is the shoplifting "crisis" over?
At the Burning of Zozobra, money stress goes up in flames
At the Burning of Zozobra, money stress goes up in flames
Generic drugs in the U.S. face new economic pressures 40 years on
Generic drugs in the U.S. face new economic pressures 40 years on