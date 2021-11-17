Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Inflation sure hasn’t stopped consumer spending
Nov 16, 2021

Inflation sure hasn’t stopped consumer spending

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Later in the show: Checking in with the co-owner of a Maine candy store, and a fire delays dreams for a gallery and lofts in Baltimore.

Segments From this episode

Inflation is hiding within retail sales spikes

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 16, 2021
While prices are rising for consumers, that's not discouraging them from making purchases.
A woman shops at a Miami Target in September. While retail sales were up 16.3% year over year in October, inflation is eating up a lot of that increase.
Joe Raedle via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Temporarily Unavailable

Using “queuing theory” to understand supply chain logjams

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Nov 16, 2021
"We can use some fancy math to predict how long the line will get," Keely Croxton of Ohio State says, then apply it to related problems.
According to logistics expert Keely Croxton, the mathematical formulas that explain wait times at an ATM can be applied to global supply chains.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Biden pressures China on commitments to buy U.S. goods and services

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Nov 16, 2021
This is part of the phase one trade deal China signed with the Trump administration. But those goals may have been unrealistic.
President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit Monday.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

A sweet staffing situation for one candy shop

Kristin Thalheimer Bingham, co-owner of Dean's Sweets in Portland, Maine, sends a dispatch on how business is going.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

More workers are returning to offices, but downtown? Not so much.

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 16, 2021
The share of workers staying home due to worries about the coronavirus dropped last month to a pandemic low.
A few lights are on in a New York City high-rise. Some workers are coming back, but downtowns still have plenty of unused capacity.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
The Block

A fire in Baltimore threatens effort to rebuild

by Amy Scott
Nov 16, 2021
And shows why restoring distressed neighborhoods can be so hard.
Shelley Halstead assesses the damage after a fire burned through a building she owns in Baltimore.
Dena Fisher
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Concussion Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio
K.I.S.S.E.S Bent
People Everywhere (Still Alive) Khruangbin
Bus In These Streets Thundercat
Uptown Cabaret Oddisee
Daydream Mothlight
no tears left to cry Ariana Grande

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:08 PM PST
27:26
7:15 AM PST
8:42
1:59 PM PST
1:50
2:49 AM PST
8:29
Nov 15, 2021
16:42
Nov 11, 2021
35:53
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
How are new state salary transparency laws working in this economy?
How are new state salary transparency laws working in this economy?
China's economy has slowed, but trade is still booming
China's economy has slowed, but trade is still booming
Be honest? Conceal it? Companies confront how to raise prices.
Be honest? Conceal it? Companies confront how to raise prices.
Native leaders raise economic issues at First Nations Summit
Native leaders raise economic issues at First Nations Summit