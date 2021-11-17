Inflation sure hasn’t stopped consumer spending
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Later in the show: Checking in with the co-owner of a Maine candy store, and a fire delays dreams for a gallery and lofts in Baltimore.
Segments From this episode
Inflation is hiding within retail sales spikes
While prices are rising for consumers, that's not discouraging them from making purchases.
Using “queuing theory” to understand supply chain logjams
"We can use some fancy math to predict how long the line will get," Keely Croxton of Ohio State says, then apply it to related problems.
Biden pressures China on commitments to buy U.S. goods and services
This is part of the phase one trade deal China signed with the Trump administration. But those goals may have been unrealistic.
A sweet staffing situation for one candy shop
Kristin Thalheimer Bingham, co-owner of Dean's Sweets in Portland, Maine, sends a dispatch on how business is going.
More workers are returning to offices, but downtown? Not so much.
The share of workers staying home due to worries about the coronavirus dropped last month to a pandemic low.
A fire in Baltimore threatens effort to rebuild
And shows why restoring distressed neighborhoods can be so hard.
Music from the episode
Concussion Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio
K.I.S.S.E.S Bent
People Everywhere (Still Alive) Khruangbin
Bus In These Streets Thundercat
Uptown Cabaret Oddisee
Daydream Mothlight
no tears left to cry Ariana Grande
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer