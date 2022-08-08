The TL;DR on the Inflation Reduction Act
Today, we'll dig into two parts of the Inflation Reduction Act: Medicare's ability to negotiate prescription drug prices and wins for Big Oil.
Why isn't Big Oil up in arms about the climate-friendly Inflation Reduction Act?
The bill incentivizes clean energy but doesn't vilify fossil fuels. Traditional oil companies can access some of the benefits as well.
Medicare may soon be able to negotiate prescription drug prices
The health policy reform is part of the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act, which could aid 48 million Medicare recipients.
