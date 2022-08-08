The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The TL;DR on the Inflation Reduction Act
Aug 8, 2022

The TL;DR on the Inflation Reduction Act

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Today, we'll dig into two parts of the Inflation Reduction Act: Medicare's ability to negotiate prescription drug prices and wins for Big Oil.

Segments From this episode

Why isn't Big Oil up in arms about the climate-friendly Inflation Reduction Act?

by Andy Uhler
Aug 8, 2022
The bill incentivizes clean energy but doesn't vilify fossil fuels. Traditional oil companies can access some of the benefits as well.
The climate legislation gives oil companies a win with expanded drilling opportunities on federal lands and a pipeline in West Virginia.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Medicare may soon be able to negotiate prescription drug prices

by Matt Levin
Aug 8, 2022
The health policy reform is part of the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act, which could aid 48 million Medicare recipients.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the Inflation Reduction Act will save Medicare $288 billion over the next decade.
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Workers are picking up extra jobs just to pay for daily necessities

by Kimberly Adams and Anais Amin
Aug 8, 2022
More people in the United States are working two full-time jobs than ever before, says Lauren Kaori Gurley of The Washington Post.
"Most people who have the ability to work from home are probably making a little bit more money, whereas the people who were risking their lives and people who are bus drivers or people who are health care workers are really feeling the pinch right now," says Lauren Kaori Gurley of The Washington Post.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
A Warmer World

As wildfire disasters multiply, evacuation planning lags

by Kimberly Adams and Anais Amin
Aug 8, 2022
Fires are unpredictable. They can spark anywhere, grow to any size and move in any direction, says Caroline Mimbs Nyce of The Atlantic.
Evacuated residents watch a fire burn a hillside in California. Wildfires are a relatively new form of disaster, says Caroline Mimbs Nyce, a staff writer at The Atlantic. "There's no playbook."
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
The Calling

A Maine social worker finds a new calling on a cross-country bike trip

by Marielle Segarra
Aug 8, 2022
Leah Day knew she was ready for a professional change, but wasn't exactly sure what was next.
Twain Braden, Leah Day and their sweet dog, Georgie. Braden supported Day's cross-country bike trip with son Oakley.
Marielle Segarra/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:12 PM PDT
18:11
4:21 PM PDT
27:45
2:01 PM PDT
1:50
7:19 AM PDT
9:02
2:24 AM PDT
9:15
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 2, 2022
29:11
Alexa, meet Roomba: Amazon buys robotic vacuum maker iRobot for $1.7 billion
Alexa, meet Roomba: Amazon buys robotic vacuum maker iRobot for $1.7 billion
Senate Democrats passed their spending bill. What didn't make the final cut?
Marketplace Morning Report
Senate Democrats passed their spending bill. What didn't make the final cut?
American workers are becoming less productive. Blame the pandemic.
American workers are becoming less productive. Blame the pandemic.
Why does the crypto industry keep getting hacked?
Marketplace Tech
Why does the crypto industry keep getting hacked?