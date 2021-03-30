Mar 30, 2021
Inflation is about more than a number
There's a difference between how policymakers look at inflation and how it feels to consumers. Also on today's show: Home prices have been rising at the fastest clip in 15 years, and why some businesses are struggling to figure out their taxes.
Segments From this episode
Inflation isn't just about higher prices
There’s how the government looks at inflation, and then there’s what inflation feels like for you and me.
Home prices have been rising at fastest clip in 15 years
Prices climbed 11% year over year in metro areas, driven by the limited number of homes for sale and low mortgage rates.
Diaper banks have been struggling to keep up with demand
Diaper banks provide free diapers and often other infant supplies to parents who need them. This year, they're busier than ever.
Pandemic pushes big-city dreamers out of Shanghai
Workers from rural China came to Shanghai in search of better lives, a challenge even in good times. Then the COVID-19 lockdown hit.
