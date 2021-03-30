The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Inflation is about more than a number
Mar 30, 2021

There's a difference between how policymakers look at inflation and how it feels to consumers. Also on today's show: Home prices have been rising at the fastest clip in 15 years, and why some businesses are struggling to figure out their taxes.

Segments From this episode

Inflation isn't just about higher prices

by Kimberly Adams
Mar 30, 2021
There’s how the government looks at inflation, and then there’s what inflation feels like for you and me.
Gas prices are a key statistic when it comes to inflation, especially for people who do a lot of driving.
Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Home prices have been rising at fastest clip in 15 years

by Samantha Fields
Mar 30, 2021
Prices climbed 11% year over year in metro areas, driven by the limited number of homes for sale and low mortgage rates.
Booming home prices, driven by limited inventory and low interest rates, can frustrate potential buyers.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Diaper banks have been struggling to keep up with demand

by Erika Beras
Mar 30, 2021
Diaper banks provide free diapers and often other infant supplies to parents who need them. This year, they're busier than ever.
Kids use anywhere from five to 12 diapers a day (or more) for the first three years of their lives. That’s an expense of at least $80 a month. And that doesn’t include wipes.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Pandemic pushes big-city dreamers out of Shanghai

by Jennifer Pak
Mar 30, 2021
Workers from rural China came to Shanghai in search of better lives, a challenge even in good times. Then the COVID-19 lockdown hit.
Parents boast about their unmarried children's achievements on handwritten notes taped to umbrellas at Shanghai's People's Park. The ads bring China's urban-rural divide into sharp focus.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Confessions Sudan Archives
Orchids Monster Rally
A Mineral Love Bibio
Tej The So Ons
Someday The Strokes

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
How workers who started jobs remotely are adapting a year on
Workplace Culture
How workers who started jobs remotely are adapting a year on
People are ready to spend money on experiences again
COVID-19
People are ready to spend money on experiences again
PPP loan deadline extension would help banks process more applications
COVID-19
PPP loan deadline extension would help banks process more applications
Brexit border controls disrupt Northern Ireland business, provoke pro-British backlash
Brexit
Brexit border controls disrupt Northern Ireland business, provoke pro-British backlash