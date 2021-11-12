Inflation, inflation, inflation
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Inflation — it's everywhere in our economy. Today, we take a look at how it's impacting rents, tax brackets, even fertilizer.
Segments From this episode
What rising rents mean for inflation
Inflation on a larger scale is "transitory," we've been told by the Fed. But "rent growth is gonna remain strong," one experts says
Farmers face rising fertilizer prices and supply constraints
A big reason fertilizer is through the roof? Still-climbing natural gas prices.
Congress' budget gurus may slow down Biden’s Build Back Better plan
Zach Moller talks about what a Congressional Budget Office score is and how it affects legislation.
What California's new law means for garment workers and businesses
The law will guarantee an hourly wage for workers, but higher labor costs will put pressure on many small factories.
IRS updates tax brackets in response to inflation
The IRS adjusted more than 60 tax provisions, including rate schedules, to take rising prices into account.
Why did the outdoor economy suffer in 2020 when more of us were outside?
Lockdowns, public lands closures, supply chain disruptions and travel restrictions took a toll. But many outdoor retailers still had a great year.
Music from the episode
Adventure Monster Rally
Easy To Get Hot Chip
Everyday Is a New Start Sun Glitters
Mystik Tash Sultana
Natural Green Blazo
Meet Me in the Woods Lord Huron
Eple Röyksopp
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer