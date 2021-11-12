Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Inflation, inflation, inflation
Nov 11, 2021

Inflation, inflation, inflation

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Inflation — it's everywhere in our economy. Today, we take a look at how it's impacting rents, tax brackets, even fertilizer.

Segments From this episode

What rising rents mean for inflation

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Nov 11, 2021
Inflation on a larger scale is "transitory," we've been told by the Fed. But "rent growth is gonna remain strong," one experts says
In October, median net-effective rents for Manhattan apartments with no doorman increased by a 7.4% year over year, whereas apartments with doormen increased by 24.9%. Above, apartments on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.
Drew Angerer via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Farmers face rising fertilizer prices and supply constraints

by Andy Uhler
Nov 11, 2021
A big reason fertilizer is through the roof? Still-climbing natural gas prices.
Natural gas prices are at historic highs, and natural gas accounts for up to 90% of the operating cost of producing fertilizer.
JackF via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Congress' budget gurus may slow down Biden’s Build Back Better plan

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Nov 11, 2021
Zach Moller talks about what a Congressional Budget Office score is and how it affects legislation.
Democratic lawmakers are waiting for the Congressional Budget Office analysis of their proposal to expand the nation's social safety net.
Win McNamee via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What California's new law means for garment workers and businesses

by Caroline Champlin
Nov 11, 2021
The law will guarantee an hourly wage for workers, but higher labor costs will put pressure on many small factories.
Garment worker Francisco Tzul has recently started working for a sewing contractor that pays an hourly wage rather than a piece rate.
Caroline Champlin/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

IRS updates tax brackets in response to inflation

by Amanda Peacher
Nov 11, 2021
The IRS adjusted more than 60 tax provisions, including rate schedules, to take rising prices into account.
Following the news of decades-high inflation in the U.S. economy, the IRS released new rates for the standard deduction and tax brackets.
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why did the outdoor economy suffer in 2020 when more of us were outside?

by Samantha Fields
Nov 11, 2021
Lockdowns, public lands closures, supply chain disruptions and travel restrictions took a toll. But many outdoor retailers still had a great year.
More Americans got out and about biking, fishing and hiking amid COVID-19 in 2020. Above, a bike shop owner repairs a tire in Brooklyn.
Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Adventure Monster Rally
Easy To Get Hot Chip
Everyday Is a New Start Sun Glitters
Mystik Tash Sultana
Natural Green Blazo
Meet Me in the Woods Lord Huron
Eple Röyksopp

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:25 PM PST
16:12
4:08 PM PST
27:51
2:03 PM PST
1:50
1:48 PM PST
35:53
7:32 AM PST
9:08
3:00 AM PST
7:13
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Uncertainty for businesses in legal tangle over federal vaccination rule
COVID-19
Uncertainty for businesses in legal tangle over federal vaccination rule
Why one former ICU nurse quit his job: "I was having panic attacks"
Quitting Time
Why one former ICU nurse quit his job: "I was having panic attacks"
Negotiating during the Great Resignation
Quitting Time
Negotiating during the Great Resignation
Inflation is at a 30-year high
Inflation is at a 30-year high