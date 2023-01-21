Inflation, immigration and the labor force
A slowdown in immigration to the U.S. has helped fuel the labor shortage and inflation. Plus, COVID-19 changed how Lunar New Year affects supply chains.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with Jordyn Holman of the New York Times and Catherine Rampell of the Washington Post about what the latest retail reports say about the economy, what the implications of the debt ceiling dance are, and more of this week's economic news.
Has the drop in immigration contributed to inflation?
Immigrants have accounted for a major share of labor force growth for years, increasing production, which keeps inflation lower, experts say.
The average U.S. renter now spends 30% of their income on rent, a new all-time high
When people have to spend more and more on rent, there's not much left over for other essentials.
Lunar New Year usually meant factory slowdowns. The pandemic changed that.
Traditionally, workers in parts of Asia travel during the holiday to spend time with family. Here's how COVID has changed that part of the supply chain.
Steadily (and quietly), more electric school buses are getting on the road
The vehicles have struggled to gain traction, but school districts are being swayed by new funding options, as well as environmental and health concerns.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer