Inflation has come for the cookies
We take stock of December's consumer price index. Plus, how Black farmers are planting seeds for the next generation of farmers of color.
Are the latest consumer price index numbers a good sign for the economy?
Prices were up 6.5% over the past year, well above the Fed's targets but the smallest increase since October 2021. It's a sign that inflation is easing.
Shelter costs rose in December while the Consumer Price Index declined. Why?
Today’s inflation report showed that both the rent and owner-equivalent rent indexes rose 0.8% in December.
For this Maine chocolatier, costs are starting to cool down
After raising prices last fall, Kristin Thalheimer Bingham, co-owner of Dean's Sweets, describes her expenses and product pricing.
China ends zero-COVID, but are consumers ready to spend?
Chinese officials have lifted the harshest restrictions of the zero-COVID policy, but consumers are still cautious amid surging infections.
Baked goods and cereals cost 16% more in December. What gives?
Per the consumer price index, bread and cookies cost more dough because their ingredients do too. Yes, the government tracks cookies.
These NY farmers are building a space to teach Black people about farming
Ashanti Williams and Arian Rivera of the Black Yard Farm Collective talk about moving their farm to a new location and working with kids.
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer