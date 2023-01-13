Economic PulseMy EconomyEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioI've Always Wondered ...

Inflation has come for the cookies
Jan 12, 2023

Inflation has come for the cookies

Scott Olson
We take stock of December's consumer price index. Plus, how Black farmers are planting seeds for the next generation of farmers of color.

Are the latest consumer price index numbers a good sign for the economy?

by Justin Ho
Jan 12, 2023
Prices were up 6.5% over the past year, well above the Fed's targets but the smallest increase since October 2021. It's a sign that inflation is easing.
Shoppers are likely noticing the moderation in food price increases, said Morning Consult's Kayla Bruun.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Shelter costs rose in December while the Consumer Price Index declined. Why?

by Amy Scott
Jan 12, 2023
Today’s inflation report showed that both the rent and owner-equivalent rent indexes rose 0.8% in December.
Rents fell .8% nationally in December, according to data from Apartment List. Yet rents in the CPI rose by .8% last month,
Joe Raedle/Getty Imagea
For this Maine chocolatier, costs are starting to cool down

by Sean McHenry
Jan 12, 2023
After raising prices last fall, Kristin Thalheimer Bingham, co-owner of Dean's Sweets, describes her expenses and product pricing.
"Our biggest challenge going forward is to get our inventory back up and ready for Valentine's Day," said Kristin Thalheimer Bingham, co-owner of Dean's Sweets. Above, nonpareils from the shop.
Melissa Mullen Photography
COVID-19

China ends zero-COVID, but are consumers ready to spend?

by Jennifer Pak
Jan 12, 2023
Chinese officials have lifted the harshest restrictions of the zero-COVID policy, but consumers are still cautious amid surging infections.
A tourist district in Xiamen city in late December 2022 was quiet amid a surge of COVID infections.
Jennifer Pak/Marketplace
Baked goods and cereals cost 16% more in December. What gives?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jan 12, 2023
Per the consumer price index, bread and cookies cost more dough because their ingredients do too. Yes, the government tracks cookies.
Prices of baked goods are up because the prices of ingredients like flour and eggs are up too.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
These NY farmers are building a space to teach Black people about farming

by Kai Ryssdal and Daisy Palacios
Jan 12, 2023
Ashanti Williams and Arian Rivera of the Black Yard Farm Collective talk about moving their farm to a new location and working with kids.
"It's a just kind of getting reacquainted with — or getting acquainted with — new land and building infrastructure," Ashanti Williams says of relocating the Black Yard Farm Collective.
StockSeller_ukr/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

