Inflation comes to a freezer aisle near you
Oct 20, 2021

Inflation comes to a freezer aisle near you

Also on the program, we'll discuss Fed Chair Jerome Powell's renomination prospects and examine a shift in proposed IRS crackdowns.

Segments From this episode

Is Jerome Powell's job as Federal Reserve chair in jeopardy?

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Oct 20, 2021
Critics have intensified calls for a new Federal Reserve chair following Powell's financial disclosures, says Rachel Siegel of The Washington Post.
Some are calling for a new Fed Chair following release of Powell's financial disclosures. Above, Fed Chair Jerome Powell visiting Capitol Hill on Oct. 6.
Kevin Dietsch via Getty Images
As inflation mounts, a prime culprit is the price of meat

by Kimberly Adams
Oct 20, 2021
Consumers are seeing rising prices for food, particularly beef, pork and poultry. That's forcing some to shift their eating habits.
Disruptions in the food supply chain, including labor and transportation, feed into the higher cost of meat.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
What does California's drought mean for the rest of the country?

by Samantha Fields
Oct 20, 2021
For starters, California is the biggest agricultural producer in the U.S.
Dead almond trees lie in a drought-stricken field in Huron, California, in July 2021.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
What's the best way to get tax cheaters to pay up?

by Amanda Peacher
Oct 20, 2021
Democrats are revising the threshold for monitoring bank deposits and withdrawals. But would a strained IRS be up to the task?
Democrats are scaling back their proposal to expand IRS crackdowns in an effort to target wealthier tax evaders.
Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
COVID-19

No noon meetings: Citigroup tries to address burnout

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Oct 20, 2021
Along with protecting the lunch hour, the bank also suggested meetings should be no more than 45 minutes.
Bloomberg reports that Citigroup told staff to reduce meeting times and avoid lunchtime meetings.
Mario Tama via Getty Images
The Great Resignation is leading workers down new career paths

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 20, 2021
A record number of workers are quitting their jobs, and some are changing direction to explore new careers.
Dave Harris lost his job as a car mechanic early in the pandemic, then became an insurance adjuster for better pay.
Courtesy Dave Harris
Music from the episode

Stress Me Out Bibio, Olivier St.Louis
Tangerine Beach Fossils
No Room Madison McFerrin
Lost Girl (Noelle) GlitchxCity, Dj Cutman
Soft Stud Black Belt Eagle Scout

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

