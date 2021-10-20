Inflation comes to a freezer aisle near you
Also on the program, we'll discuss Fed Chair Jerome Powell's renomination prospects and examine a shift in proposed IRS crackdowns.
Segments From this episode
Is Jerome Powell's job as Federal Reserve chair in jeopardy?
Critics have intensified calls for a new Federal Reserve chair following Powell's financial disclosures, says Rachel Siegel of The Washington Post.
As inflation mounts, a prime culprit is the price of meat
Consumers are seeing rising prices for food, particularly beef, pork and poultry. That's forcing some to shift their eating habits.
What does California's drought mean for the rest of the country?
For starters, California is the biggest agricultural producer in the U.S.
What's the best way to get tax cheaters to pay up?
Democrats are revising the threshold for monitoring bank deposits and withdrawals. But would a strained IRS be up to the task?
No noon meetings: Citigroup tries to address burnout
Along with protecting the lunch hour, the bank also suggested meetings should be no more than 45 minutes.
The Great Resignation is leading workers down new career paths
A record number of workers are quitting their jobs, and some are changing direction to explore new careers.
Music from the episode
Stress Me Out Bibio, Olivier St.Louis
Tangerine Beach Fossils
No Room Madison McFerrin
Lost Girl (Noelle) GlitchxCity, Dj Cutman
Soft Stud Black Belt Eagle Scout
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer