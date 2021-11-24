Inflation and unemployment stats tell a complicated story
Plus: Seeing a Thanksgiving road trip through the lens of infrastructure and a plant nursery owner plans a cross-country trek to combat shipping delays.
Segments From this episode
New unemployment claims drop to a 50-year low
While there are constraints on labor supply, we're seeing signs that some of them are easing, one economist says.
Consumer prices are growing faster than they have in 30 years
The Fed's preferred means of measuring inflation jumped 0.6% in October.
Most home care workers are entitled to overtime but might not know it
A new initiative from the Labor Department aims to up outreach and enforcement related to such issues.
Why this plant nursery drives cross-country to hand-deliver orders: “There's not a lot of wiggle room”
Rising freight rates and delayed deliveries are forcing a Wisconsin plant nursery to find ways around the supply chain tie-ups.
How big a year for the labor movement was 2021?
An online geographic tracker from Cornell shows there were dozens of strikes that didn't make it into national headlines or government data.
Checking the roads and bridges to grandmother's house
What will the infrastructure bill do for 60-year-old Putty Hill Avenue Bridge — which supports 17,000 vehicles daily — and similar sites?
Music from the episode
Crazy In Love (feat. Jay-Z) Beyoncé, JAY-Z
Tidal Wave Butcher Brown
Love Of My Life (An Ode To Hip Hop) - Longer Album Version Erykah Badu, Common
Work Rihanna, Drake
Black Skinhead Kanye West
So Far to Go J Dilla, Common, D'Angelo
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer