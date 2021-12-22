Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Dec 21, 2021

In tourist communities, short-term rentals are pricing out locals

Also: Unionization efforts make their way to college campuses, what double-digit inflation looks like in Turkey and the impact additional seasonal work visas could have on the labor shortage.

Biden's COVID home test plan faces supply chain hurdles

by Justin Ho
Dec 21, 2021
But it will be easier than shipping COVID vaccines, and there are more options for delivering the rapid tests, experts say.
President Joe Biden announces that he is planning to distribute half a billion at-home COVID-19 tests in response to the the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant.
Drew Angerer via Getty Images
More and more graduate students seek to unionize

by Savannah Maher
Dec 21, 2021
The pandemic has highlighted existing challenges for grad student workers and created new ones.
This year has seen a surge in unionization efforts, increasingly on college campuses — including at MIT, Columbia University and the University of New Mexico.
AndreyPopov via Getty Images
What does 20% inflation feel like in Turkey?

by Victoria Craig
Dec 21, 2021
A package of eggs recently jumped 60% in a week at one grocery store. Many economists fault the Erdoğan government's policies.
Turkey's economic woes are driving many young people to look abroad for opportunity, which could lead to a damaging brain drain.
BBC/Stephen Ryan
How 4 families are adjusting their budgets for the holiday season

by Richard Cunningham
Dec 21, 2021
Many Americans are in better financial condition this year but remain cautious, says Wall Street Journal reporter Veronica Dagher.
For many Americans during the holidays this year, there can be a disconnect between how they are doing financially and how they feel about the economy or how freely they spend.
Mario Tama via Getty Images
Will employers need newly available seasonal visas?

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 21, 2021
Omicron has made businesses reassess staffing this winter.
While many resorts, hotels and restaurants rely on seasonal workers for the winter season, the cost of an H-2B visa can be steep for employers. Above, a worker stores ski shoes.
Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Heartbeats The Knife
Nightlife (Zero dB Reconstruction) Bonobo
Pretty Pimpin Kurt Vile
Chamakay Blood Orange
Occasional Magic Yppah
Super Bass Nicki Minaj

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

