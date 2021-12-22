In tourist communities, short-term rentals are pricing out locals
Also: Unionization efforts make their way to college campuses, what double-digit inflation looks like in Turkey and the impact additional seasonal work visas could have on the labor shortage.
Segments From this episode
Biden's COVID home test plan faces supply chain hurdles
But it will be easier than shipping COVID vaccines, and there are more options for delivering the rapid tests, experts say.
More and more graduate students seek to unionize
The pandemic has highlighted existing challenges for grad student workers and created new ones.
What does 20% inflation feel like in Turkey?
A package of eggs recently jumped 60% in a week at one grocery store. Many economists fault the Erdoğan government's policies.
How 4 families are adjusting their budgets for the holiday season
Many Americans are in better financial condition this year but remain cautious, says Wall Street Journal reporter Veronica Dagher.
Will employers need newly available seasonal visas?
Omicron has made businesses reassess staffing this winter.
Music from the episode
Heartbeats The Knife
Pretty Pimpin Kurt Vile
Chamakay Blood Orange
Occasional Magic Yppah
Super Bass Nicki Minaj
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer