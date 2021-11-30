In case you forgot: COVID still runs this economy
Plus: What a "Department of Care" could offer cities, what a new CEO means for Twitter and how schools are spending COVID-19 relief aid.
How will the coronavirus omicron variant affect the economy?
Omicron might play out in a similar way to delta, with a sharp drop in consumer spending. Tourism in particular would likely take a big hit.
How will traditional holiday sales days fare this year?
Consumers appear to be spreading their holiday spending across more days, heeding advice to get their orders in early.
A departure worth tweeting about
Amy Scott is joined by Marketplace Tech's Molly Wood to discuss the resignation of Twitter's CEO, Jack Dorsey.
Millennials locked out of hot real estate markets
The National Association of Realtors reported on Monday that pending home sales were up 7.5% in October.
What would a city "designed with care" look like?
Writer Alexandra Lange says urban architecture and a “Department of Care” could make residents’ needs and culture a priority.
How are schools spending federal pandemic relief funds?
Summer school, tutoring and HVAC replacement are emerging as big areas of spending, says Nic Querolo, of Bloomberg.
Music from the episode
Return of the Mack Mark Morrison
Aloha Chris Bear
Smile Meditation Vulfpeck
Make It Better (feat. Smokey Robinson) Anderson .Paak, Smokey Robinson
Lost In Yesterday Tame Impala
Space is the Place Ezra Collective
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer