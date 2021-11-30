Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

In case you forgot: COVID still runs this economy
Nov 29, 2021

In case you forgot: COVID still runs this economy

Plus: What a "Department of Care" could offer cities, what a new CEO means for Twitter and how schools are spending COVID-19 relief aid.

COVID-19

How will the coronavirus omicron variant affect the economy?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Nov 29, 2021
Omicron might play out in a similar way to delta, with a sharp drop in consumer spending. Tourism in particular would likely take a big hit.
Even without lockdowns, the omicron variant could still stall economic recovery. Above, a trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
How will traditional holiday sales days fare this year?

by Caroline Champlin
Nov 29, 2021
Consumers appear to be spreading their holiday spending across more days, heeding advice to get their orders in early.
New data shows that in-store sales on this year's Black Friday were down compared with pre-pandemic levels. Above, the festive Galleria mall in Houston on Black Friday.
Brandon Bell via Getty Images
A departure worth tweeting about

Amy Scott is joined by Marketplace Tech's Molly Wood to discuss the resignation of Twitter's CEO, Jack Dorsey.
Millennials locked out of hot real estate markets

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 29, 2021
The National Association of Realtors reported on Monday that pending home sales were up 7.5% in October.
Millennials are staying in their apartments for longer than they would have a decade ago, likely due to the high cost of first-time homes.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
What would a city "designed with care" look like?

by Amy Scott and Richard Cunningham
Nov 29, 2021
Writer Alexandra Lange says urban architecture and a “Department of Care” could make residents’ needs and culture a priority.
More benches, public restrooms and services for unhoused people could be part of a care-driven approach to designing cities.
François Walschaerts/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

How are schools spending federal pandemic relief funds?

by Amy Scott and Anais Amin
Nov 29, 2021
Summer school, tutoring and HVAC replacement are emerging as big areas of spending, says Nic Querolo, of Bloomberg.
Schools are beginning to spend federal COVID-19 relief funds on programs to mitigate learning loss caused by the pandemic.
Michael Loccisano via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Return of the Mack Mark Morrison
Aloha Chris Bear
Smile Meditation Vulfpeck
Make It Better (feat. Smokey Robinson) Anderson .Paak, Smokey Robinson
Lost In Yesterday Tame Impala
Space is the Place Ezra Collective

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

