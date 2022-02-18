In a tight job market, maybe it’s time to rethink degree requirements
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus: COVID's waning impacts on the economy, a shortage of breast milk supplies and the quest to make the next big toy.
Segments From this episode
Is the virus still in control of the economy?
Recent numbers suggest this economy is increasingly shrugging its shoulders at the pandemic.
Although housing starts slid in January, more building is coming
As that omicron wanes and weather warms, analysts expect building to pick up. That doesn't mean it'll make a dent in the housing shortage.
Hiring based on skills instead of college degrees opens up opportunities for millions
As the labor market heats up, an increasing number of companies are pledging to change their approach to recruitment.
Sustainable fuel for planes is closer than you may think
Still, it will take greater regulation to popularize its use. "Voluntary goals don't work," one expert told us.
"There will always be a need for donor milk,” says leader of a milk bank
Donated breast milk helps nonlactating mothers provide nutrition to their babies. But the supply is down, and the need is urgent.
What does it take to launch a successful toy?
Americans are buying lots of toys right now. But launching a new one is still very difficult — a good idea is no guarantee of success
Music from the episode
Raw Karmawin
93 'Til Infinity Souls Of Mischief
School Four Tet
Lowrider Yussef Kamaal
Wide Eyes Local Natives
Brick Ben Folds Five
Colors - Audien Remix Halsey, Audien
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer