Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Enter for your chance to win a signed "Vintage Kai" T-shirt Sign Up
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
In a tight job market, maybe it’s time to rethink degree requirements
Feb 17, 2022

In a tight job market, maybe it’s time to rethink degree requirements

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: COVID's waning impacts on the economy, a shortage of breast milk supplies and the quest to make the next big toy.

Segments From this episode

COVID & Unemployment

Is the virus still in control of the economy?

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 17, 2022
Recent numbers suggest this economy is increasingly shrugging its shoulders at the pandemic.
Consumers are reverting back to pre-pandemic habits, in terms of savings and spending. This could be a sign that the economy is learning to deal with COVID.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Although housing starts slid in January, more building is coming

by Amy Scott
Feb 17, 2022
As that omicron wanes and weather warms, analysts expect building to pick up. That doesn't mean it'll make a dent in the housing shortage.
An increase in permits "represents the green shoots of some much-needed housing supply," said Odeta Kushi, deputy chief economist at First American Financial Corporation.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Hiring based on skills instead of college degrees opens up opportunities for millions

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Feb 17, 2022
As the labor market heats up, an increasing number of companies are pledging to change their approach to recruitment.
Degree inflation has made a college education almost mandatory. A hiring process based on skill could be more inclusive, and productive.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Sustainable fuel for planes is closer than you may think

by Andy Uhler
Feb 17, 2022
Still, it will take greater regulation to popularize its use. "Voluntary goals don't work," one expert told us.
Shell announced on Thursday that it would become the first supplier of sustainable aviation fuel in Singapore.
Carl Court/AFP Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

"There will always be a need for donor milk,” says leader of a milk bank

by Kai Ryssdal and Anais Amin
Feb 17, 2022
Donated breast milk helps nonlactating mothers provide nutrition to their babies. But the supply is down, and the need is urgent.
The distribution of breast milk, which is perishable, has been disrupted by supply chain problems. Milk banks have called for more women to donate, especially to help vulnerable infants.
Natalie Behring/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What does it take to launch a successful toy?

by Stephanie Hughes
Feb 17, 2022
Americans are buying lots of toys right now. But launching a new one is still very difficult — a good idea is no guarantee of success
Clixo, a toy that launched during the pandemic, uses magnets to connect pieces. A Duplo Lego set is in the background.
Stephanie Hughes/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Raw Karmawin
93 'Til Infinity Souls Of Mischief
School Four Tet
Lowrider Yussef Kamaal
Wide Eyes Local Natives
Brick Ben Folds Five
Colors - Audien Remix Halsey, Audien

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:06 PM PST
27:51
7:28 AM PST
9:59
1:52 PM PST
1:50
2:17 AM PST
6:53
Feb 16, 2022
15:28
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
Oil prices surge — vegetable oil, that is
Oil prices surge — vegetable oil, that is
Is there still dark money in Montana politics?
"Dark Money"
Is there still dark money in Montana politics?
Will the UK sanction Russian-owned assets over the Ukraine crisis?
Will the UK sanction Russian-owned assets over the Ukraine crisis?
How expensive will fuel get before Americans buy less of it?
How expensive will fuel get before Americans buy less of it?