Immigration is a labor force story
Jun 18, 2020

Immigration is a labor force story

Plus: The financial health of HBCUs and Howard University professor William Spriggs on his open letter to economists about racism in their field.

Stories From this episode

Race and Economy

'For too long, economists have dodged the issue of racism and discrimination'

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jun 18, 2020
In an “open letter to economists,” Howard University professor and Chief Economist for the AFL-CIO William Spriggs asked his fellow economists to consider how the profession views race.
As protests over racial inequality continue around the country, many economists are reconsidering their profession's approach to race.
Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Supreme Court rules in favor of DACA, for now

by Andy Uhler
Jun 18, 2020
But the Supreme Court’s decision today was narrow. The Trump administration or Congress could renew efforts to end the program.
DACA activists celebrate in front of the Supreme Court after the court rejected President Donald Trump's effort to rescind the program.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
Race and Economy

Historically Black colleges get a $120 million gift. They need it.

by Erika Beras
Jun 18, 2020
The co-founder of Netflix and his wife hope their donations will help “reverse generations of inequality.”
A Morehouse College graduation ceremony. The HBCU is one of the recipients of a $120 million donation from Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.
Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images
COVID-19

Some businesses now have an easier way to apply for PPP loan forgiveness

by Justin Ho
Jun 18, 2020
The SBA and the Treasury Department released a streamlined forgiveness application for PPP loans this week.
A restaurant owner waits for customers in Key West, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Kai Explains

What's behind the national debt?

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal
Jun 17, 2020
We look into how the government borrows money and what it means in the long run.
Then-Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies before the House Financial Services Committee in 2016. The national debt has since passed $26 trillion.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Race and Economy

An updated Community Reinvestment Act faces criticism

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jun 18, 2020
Activists are concerned that a new rule could weaken banks' partnerships with their communities.
Activists say that big banks will be able to comply with the CRA by funding projects like roads and bridges.
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images
U.S. walks out on global digital tax negotiations

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 18, 2020
The move escalates a trade dispute over how much tech companies can be taxed outside their home countries.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sent a letter to to several finance ministers in Europe asking for a pause in negotiations about a digital tax.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Sundress Butcher Brown
Soundgirl Personal Fat Jon
Beat Goes On Pete Rock
Space is the Place Ezra Collective
No Room Madison McFerrin
Nightrider Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes, Freddie Gibbs
U Mean I'm Not Black Sheep

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer