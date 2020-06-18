Jun 18, 2020
Immigration is a labor force story
Plus: The financial health of HBCUs and Howard University professor William Spriggs on his open letter to economists about racism in their field.
Stories From this episode
'For too long, economists have dodged the issue of racism and discrimination'
In an “open letter to economists,” Howard University professor and Chief Economist for the AFL-CIO William Spriggs asked his fellow economists to consider how the profession views race.
Supreme Court rules in favor of DACA, for now
But the Supreme Court’s decision today was narrow. The Trump administration or Congress could renew efforts to end the program.
Historically Black colleges get a $120 million gift. They need it.
The co-founder of Netflix and his wife hope their donations will help “reverse generations of inequality.”
Some businesses now have an easier way to apply for PPP loan forgiveness
The SBA and the Treasury Department released a streamlined forgiveness application for PPP loans this week.
What's behind the national debt?
We look into how the government borrows money and what it means in the long run.
An updated Community Reinvestment Act faces criticism
Activists are concerned that a new rule could weaken banks' partnerships with their communities.
U.S. walks out on global digital tax negotiations
The move escalates a trade dispute over how much tech companies can be taxed outside their home countries.
