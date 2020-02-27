Feb 26, 2020
If you’re sick, stay home!
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
For a lot of Americans, that's easier said than done. Plus: what Trump talks about when he talks about coronavirus, and Silicon Valley's VC drought.
Stories From this episode
Workplace Culture
America's lack of sick leave is a problem in COVID-19 outbreak
About a third of workers in the U.S. don't have sick days, and many that do don't use them.
What happens when venture capital money runs out?
The available options for companies are pretty limited.
Last of the mohair and wool spinners — how two Texan mills keep the state's tradition alive
Once a global leader in wool, there are now just two mills operating in the state.
Brits sniff at chlorinated American chicken
The problem with chlorinated chicken is actually not the chlorine at all — it’s what the chlorine represents.
United States of Work
Meet Gaile, 70, convenience store cashier
Gaile is part of the sales industry and works part time. She's part of the largest growing segment of workers — those over 55.
From "Walrus" to "Zorro," the CDC breaks down what facial hair styles do and don't work with face masks
No matter what type of beard you've got, the CDC has you covered.
Share Now on:
SHARE
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer