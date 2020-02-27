Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

If you're sick, stay home!

Feb 26, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,349 Episodes
Marketplace 4,045 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,751 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 170 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 124 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 35 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Marketplace Radio Airtimes
ABOUT SHOW
Subscribe
If you’re sick, stay home!
Feb 26, 2020

If you’re sick, stay home!

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
For a lot of Americans, that's easier said than done. Plus: what Trump talks about when he talks about coronavirus, and Silicon Valley's VC drought.

Stories From this episode

Workplace Culture

America's lack of sick leave is a problem in COVID-19 outbreak

by Meghan McCarty Carino Feb 26, 2020
About a third of workers in the U.S. don't have sick days, and many that do don't use them.
A woman wears a medical mask while waiting at Los Angeles International Airport on Feb. 2.
David McNew/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

What happens when venture capital money runs out?

by Jasmine Garsd Feb 26, 2020
The available options for companies are pretty limited.
A woman holds up a sign as people protest outside Uber's corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California on May 8, 2019.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Last of the mohair and wool spinners — how two Texan mills keep the state's tradition alive

by Michael Marks Feb 26, 2020
Once a global leader in wool, there are now just two mills operating in the state.
Seth Warnock monitors a yarn spinner at the Marathon Basin Wool Mill.
Julia Reihs
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Brits sniff at chlorinated American chicken

by Sabri Ben-Achour Feb 26, 2020
The problem with chlorinated chicken is actually not the chlorine at all — it’s what the chlorine represents.
U.S. chicken practices could stand in the way of a U.S.-UK free trade deal.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
United States of Work

Meet Gaile, 70, convenience store cashier

by Maria Hollenhorst Feb 18, 2020
Gaile is part of the sales industry and works part time. She's part of the largest growing segment of workers — those over 55.
Melissa Lyttle
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

From "Walrus" to "Zorro," the CDC breaks down what facial hair styles do and don't work with face masks

by Kai Ryssdal Feb 26, 2020
No matter what type of beard you've got, the CDC has you covered.
We mustache you to trim your mustache, Mr. Dali.
George Konig/Keystone Features/Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer