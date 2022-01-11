Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
If it feels like we’ve been here before …
Jan 10, 2022

If it feels like we’ve been here before …

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
... it's because we have. We'll also hear how a border vaccine mandate could impact a shortage of truck drivers and what homeownership has meant for one Virginia man.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Hospitals try to manage omicron surge along with staff shortages

by Samantha Fields
Jan 10, 2022
Many U.S. hospitals report being critically short-staffed. Some are reducing beds and services or bringing back infected workers.
With more hospitals critically understaffed during the omicron surge, some have had to reduce bed capacity or defer elective procedures.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Big banks set to give investors good earnings news

by Andy Uhler
Jan 10, 2022
Bank investors expect continued strength in 2022 because yields on loans could rise along with Federal Reserve rate hikes.
Bank profits may increasingly be driven by trading, investment and cryptocurrency rather than consumer lending.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Adventures in Housing

“The pandemic has been a period of financial success for me”

by Maria Hollenhorst
Jan 10, 2022
Alex Hendee is among those who benefited from the housing market disruption caused by the pandemic.
Alex Hendee bought this house in Richmond, Virginia, just before the pandemic sparked a housing market boom in the area.
(Courtesy Hendee)
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What might Canada's vaccine border mandate mean for the economy?

by Savannah Maher
Jan 10, 2022
Some in the trucking industry say the mandate may exacerbate its current worker shortage.
A new vaccine requirement for drivers to cross the U.S.-Canada border could compound labor shortages among long-haul truckers and worsen other supply chain issues.
George Frey via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Doing the numbers on affordable, carbon-neutral housing

by Matt Hoisch
Jan 10, 2022
A Colorado community is building affordable housing that uses solar power to offset its carbon emissions, thanks to its location.
The new Sunnyside affordable housing project. Its name refers to the abundant sunlight the south-facing hillside gets and to its rooftop solar panels, which generate clean energy.
Matt Hoisch
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Could nuclear fusion solve the climate crisis?

by Stephen Beard
Jan 10, 2022
A small British company says it is on track to decarbonize the economy with an abundant, safe and cheap source of energy — eventually.
Tokamak's latest nuclear fusion reactor, the ST40, which emulates the way stars generate energy, CEO Chris Kelsall says.
Photo courtesy Tokamak Energy
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:20 PM PST
13:20
4:28 PM PST
26:06
1:58 PM PST
1:50
7:19 AM PST
7:21
2:27 AM PST
10:06
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Pandemic-fueled demand for traveling nurses creates growing earnings disparity
Pandemic-fueled demand for traveling nurses creates growing earnings disparity
IRS tells payment apps to report business transactions over $600
IRS tells payment apps to report business transactions over $600
Missed CES this year? We've got you covered
Marketplace Tech
Missed CES this year? We've got you covered
Surveys of employers, households paint 2 pictures of the job market
Surveys of employers, households paint 2 pictures of the job market