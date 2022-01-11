If it feels like we’ve been here before …
... it's because we have. We'll also hear how a border vaccine mandate could impact a shortage of truck drivers and what homeownership has meant for one Virginia man.
Segments From this episode
Hospitals try to manage omicron surge along with staff shortages
Many U.S. hospitals report being critically short-staffed. Some are reducing beds and services or bringing back infected workers.
Big banks set to give investors good earnings news
Bank investors expect continued strength in 2022 because yields on loans could rise along with Federal Reserve rate hikes.
“The pandemic has been a period of financial success for me”
Alex Hendee is among those who benefited from the housing market disruption caused by the pandemic.
What might Canada's vaccine border mandate mean for the economy?
Some in the trucking industry say the mandate may exacerbate its current worker shortage.
Doing the numbers on affordable, carbon-neutral housing
A Colorado community is building affordable housing that uses solar power to offset its carbon emissions, thanks to its location.
Could nuclear fusion solve the climate crisis?
A small British company says it is on track to decarbonize the economy with an abundant, safe and cheap source of energy — eventually.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer