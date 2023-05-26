If faith is lost in our full faith and credit
U.S. Treasurys are a linchpin of the global financial system — and they're what's at risk in the unfolding debt limit debacle. Plus, a deep dive into the mermaid economy.
The Weekly Wrap
The debt ceiling deadline has been extended, but U.S. government bill payments and credibility remain at risk. Bloomberg’s Kate Davidson and The Washington Post’s Heather Long join host Kai Ryssdal to discuss.
Hot travel destinations this holiday weekend? Cities
AAA projects a 7% increase in Americans traveling 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend compared to last year.
Cord-cutters threaten the existence of regional sports networks
Lost cable fees mean reduced rights payments to teams. It's uncertain how it will all play out, says Ben Strauss of The Washington Post.
