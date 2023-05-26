Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

If faith is lost in our full faith and credit
May 26, 2023

If faith is lost in our full faith and credit

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
U.S. Treasurys are a linchpin of the global financial system — and they're what's at risk in the unfolding debt limit debacle. Plus, a deep dive into the mermaid economy.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

The debt ceiling deadline has been extended, but U.S. government bill payments and credibility remain at risk. Bloomberg’s Kate Davidson and The Washington Post’s Heather Long join host Kai Ryssdal to discuss.

Hot travel destinations this holiday weekend? Cities

by Elizabeth Trovall
May 26, 2023
AAA projects a 7% increase in Americans traveling 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend compared to last year.
Above, visitors near the Las Vegas Strip in August 2020. While the pandemic gutted Vegas' local economy, tourism has roared back.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Cord-cutters threaten the existence of regional sports networks

by Kai Ryssdal and Nicholas Guiang
May 26, 2023
Lost cable fees mean reduced rights payments to teams. It's uncertain how it will all play out, says Ben Strauss of The Washington Post.
In March, Diamond Sports Group, the largest owner of regional sports networks, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

