“I worry that people don’t think it can happen here”
May 8, 2023

“I worry that people don’t think it can happen here”

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Last year, we spoke with Texans about the state's move to restrict gender-affirming care for trans kids. Today, we check back in with two families — one who stayed and one who moved.

Segments From this episode

Airlines are in a hiring frenzy as summer travel season nears

by Samantha Fields
May 8, 2023
Pilots, in particular, are in high demand. Airlines don't want to be caught off guard like they were last year.
Airlines are hiring for nearly all positions in order to meet consumers' pent-up demand for travel.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
West Coast ports lost market share. Will they get it back?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
May 8, 2023
Stung by supply chain breakdowns and worried about labor unrest, many shippers have rerouted goods to the Gulf of Mexico and East Coast.
Container volumes at West Coast ports have dipped about 10% since before the pandemic. Above, the Port of Los Angeles.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Some hospitals struggle as borrowing gets more expensive

by Elizabeth Trovall
May 8, 2023
Cash-strapped rural and medium-size hospitals are less prepared to absorb higher interest rates.
“Wages and labor pressures are increasing in hospitals unless they're able to find ways to cut back on staff or cut other expenses," said Krutika Amin of KFF.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Adult braces are everywhere after the pandemic Zoom boom

by Laura Benshoff
May 8, 2023
The pandemic increased the desire for straight teeth at any age.
Dr. Peter Greco works on a patient's braces. Baby boomers' efforts to look good as they age and younger workers' hopes to improve their presentation on Zoom are feeding adults' motivation to visit an orthodontist.
Laura Benshoff
A family fled Texas to protect their transgender child. They're still afraid.

by Amy Scott
May 8, 2023
As conservative politicians target LGBTQ rights, more families worry they'll have to move.
Demonstrators gather at the Texas State Capitol on March 8.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Chocolate is a sweet tradition for Mother's Day

by Nicholas Guiang
May 8, 2023
Kristin Thalheimer Bingham, who's prepping her store for last-minute buyers, always works to keep her offerings interesting and relevant.
Dean's Sweets grappled with the price of sugar but also values a charming presentation of its goods.
Courtesy Kristin Thalheimer Bingham
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

