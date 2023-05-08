“I worry that people don’t think it can happen here”
Last year, we spoke with Texans about the state's move to restrict gender-affirming care for trans kids. Today, we check back in with two families — one who stayed and one who moved.
Segments From this episode
Airlines are in a hiring frenzy as summer travel season nears
Pilots, in particular, are in high demand. Airlines don't want to be caught off guard like they were last year.
West Coast ports lost market share. Will they get it back?
Stung by supply chain breakdowns and worried about labor unrest, many shippers have rerouted goods to the Gulf of Mexico and East Coast.
Some hospitals struggle as borrowing gets more expensive
Cash-strapped rural and medium-size hospitals are less prepared to absorb higher interest rates.
Adult braces are everywhere after the pandemic Zoom boom
The pandemic increased the desire for straight teeth at any age.
A family fled Texas to protect their transgender child. They're still afraid.
As conservative politicians target LGBTQ rights, more families worry they'll have to move.
Chocolate is a sweet tradition for Mother's Day
Kristin Thalheimer Bingham, who's prepping her store for last-minute buyers, always works to keep her offerings interesting and relevant.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer