“I think I really began to question what is living”
May 4, 2021

Also on today's show: Manufacturers are having difficulty filling job vacancies, and church real estate is up.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Reevaluating your career? You're not alone

by Kristin Schwab
May 4, 2021
"What seemed tolerable before may not seem tolerable anymore," says a professor at the Yale School of Management.
One in five workers changed their career over the last year, according to a Prudential survey.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
United States of Work

“I’ve never seen so many Help Wanted signs”

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
May 4, 2021
A view of the strong labor market in a rural Ohio town.
Dr. Scott Anzalone, a physician in Logan, Ohio, says tourists seeking rentals have injected cash into the local economy.
Photo courtesy of Scott Anzalone
Rental-car companies crash used-car auctions to find scarce vehicles

by Scott Tong
May 4, 2021
The price of used vehicles is up 32% since January.
Rental rates and the prices of used cars could remain high over the summer.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
