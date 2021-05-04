May 4, 2021
“I think I really began to question what is living”
Also on today's show: Manufacturers are having difficulty filling job vacancies, and church real estate is up.
Segments From this episode
Reevaluating your career? You're not alone
"What seemed tolerable before may not seem tolerable anymore," says a professor at the Yale School of Management.
“I’ve never seen so many Help Wanted signs”
A view of the strong labor market in a rural Ohio town.
Rental-car companies crash used-car auctions to find scarce vehicles
The price of used vehicles is up 32% since January.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer