Feb 11, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

I quit!
Feb 11, 2020

I quit!

With a tight labor market and high turnover, what happened to two weeks' notice? Plus: the Sprint and T-Mobile merger, WME's failed IPO first responders stymied by Google Maps.

Music from the episode

Kick, Push Lupe Fiasco
Counting Stars Nujabes
Hard To Say Goodbye Washed Out
Kinda Lovely Poolside, Panama
Lost Frank Ocean
Maria También Khruangbin

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer