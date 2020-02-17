Feb 17, 2020
How Zillow and online real estate have become a millennial addiction
Stories From this episode
The Big Book
How George Washington would respond to today's national debt
The first president warned the country against accumulating national debt. Today the U.S. owes over $23 trillion.
App connects users with native-owned businesses
A business incubator and new app aim to help struggling Native American businesses expand their reach and find new customers.
Why millennials are obsessed with real estate platforms
With homeownership out of reach for many young people, journalist Angela Lashbrook called Zillow "a place we can imagine ourselves in a new reality."
How electric cars sparked GM's exodus from Australia, New Zealand and Thailand
It's part of a larger strategy to exit unprofitable markets.
Workplace Culture
Business is catching on to the importance of sleep
Lost productivity from lack of sleep costs the economy billions of dollars.
