Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

How Zillow and online real estate have become a millennial addiction

Feb 17, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,328 Episodes
Marketplace 4,038 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,744 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 168 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 124 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 34 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Sign up for "Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio" Here
Air Times
Where to Listen:
ABOUT SHOW
Subscribe
How Zillow and online real estate have become a millennial addiction
Feb 17, 2020

How Zillow and online real estate have become a millennial addiction

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also, the sleep economy, apps helping native business and how George Washington handled national debt.

Stories From this episode

The Big Book

How George Washington would respond to today's national debt

by Andie Corban Feb 17, 2020
The first president warned the country against accumulating national debt. Today the U.S. owes over $23 trillion.
George Washington has appeared on the one dollar bill since 1869.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

App connects users with native-owned businesses

by Laurel Morales Feb 17, 2020
A business incubator and new app aim to help struggling Native American businesses expand their reach and find new customers.
Heather Fleming runs Change Labs, a native business incubator.
Laurel Morales
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Why millennials are obsessed with real estate platforms

by Andie Corban and Amy Scott Feb 17, 2020
With homeownership out of reach for many young people, journalist Angela Lashbrook called Zillow "a place we can imagine ourselves in a new reality."
A woman looking at real estate listings in 2017.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

How electric cars sparked GM's exodus from Australia, New Zealand and Thailand

by Marielle Segarra Feb 17, 2020
It's part of a larger strategy to exit unprofitable markets.
A sign is viewed at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly as they announced the closing of multiple facilities including this one on November 26, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Workplace Culture

Business is catching on to the importance of sleep

by Meghan McCarty Carino Feb 17, 2020
Lost productivity from lack of sleep costs the economy billions of dollars.
An "energy pod" is seen at the company Thrive Global, in New York, on May 10, 2018, which Thrive Global employees can use to take a nap.
HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

Uptown Cabaret Oddisee
Hijo de Su Madre Omar Apollo
Still D.R.E. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg
Opposing Bodies Lymbyc Systym
The Death of Us Theo Katzman
Everyday Is a New Start Sun Glitters

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer