Mar 9, 2020
How worried should we be about COVID-19 and the economy?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Let's trip our own "circuit breaker" and talk through everything that happened with stocks and oil today.
Stories From this episode
What happened to the stock market today?
On Wall Street’s most turbulent since the COVID-19 outbreak, a Harvard economist explains what’s going on.
Disney's Shanghai resort partially reopened. Will people go?
After weeks of being closed because of COVID-19, it might take some persuading for people to go back to the resort.
Bond yields are lower than during the financial crisis
But that may not be signaling that the economic damage from the coronavirus will be as bad as the Great Recession.
Oil price war: U.S. drillers feeling immediate pain
How bloody the shakeout becomes likely depends on how long crude prices stay in the basement.
China COVID-19 shut-in tunes in to the world via radio
Our Shanghai correspondent, forced to stay home like so many others, shares what she's hearing about the virus on the airwaves.
Music from the episode
Severed The Decemberists
Think It Over Cissy Houston
Murder to the Mind Tash Sultana
Lucky Numbers Generationals
Stairway to Heaven - Remaster Led Zeppelin
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer