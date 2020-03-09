Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

How worried should we be about COVID-19 and the economy?

Mar 9, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,373 Episodes
Marketplace 4,053 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,759 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 170 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 124 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 37 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Sign up for "Econ Extra Credit" Here
Marketplace Radio Airtimes
ABOUT SHOW
Subscribe
How worried should we be about COVID-19 and the economy?
Mar 9, 2020

How worried should we be about COVID-19 and the economy?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Let's trip our own "circuit breaker" and talk through everything that happened with stocks and oil today.

Stories From this episode

What happened to the stock market today?

by Marketplace Staff Mar 9, 2020
On Wall Street’s most turbulent since the COVID-19 outbreak, a Harvard economist explains what’s going on.
A trader reacts on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Disney's Shanghai resort partially reopened. Will people go?

by Jasmine Garsd Mar 9, 2020
After weeks of being closed because of COVID-19, it might take some persuading for people to go back to the resort.
A woman shops at a store in Disneytown in Shanghai on March 9, 2020.
STR/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Bond yields are lower than during the financial crisis

by Amy Scott Mar 9, 2020
But that may not be signaling that the economic damage from the coronavirus will be as bad as the Great Recession.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Monday.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Oil price war: U.S. drillers feeling immediate pain

by Scott Tong Mar 9, 2020
How bloody the shakeout becomes likely depends on how long crude prices stay in the basement.
Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

China COVID-19 shut-in tunes in to the world via radio

by Jennifer Pak Mar 9, 2020
Our Shanghai correspondent, forced to stay home like so many others, shares what she's hearing about the virus on the airwaves.
It is hard to breath while wearing a face mask for an extended period of time, but they are now required in all public spaces in Shanghai.
Jennifer Pak/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

Severed The Decemberists
Think It Over Cissy Houston
Murder to the Mind Tash Sultana
Lucky Numbers Generationals
Stairway to Heaven - Remaster Led Zeppelin

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
DONATE NOW
It’s a seriously super deal!
Give $30 and get our brand new T-shirt TODAY!