How will New York City enforce its vaccine mandate?
Sep 8, 2021

How will New York City enforce its vaccine mandate?

Plus: A barge company juggles Ida's aftermath and COVID, more homeowners cash in on their equity and how the pandemic has altered retirement plans.

Segments From this episode

A record number of job openings, but only so-so on the hiring front

by Samantha Fields
Sep 8, 2021
In some sectors, there aren’t enough job openings, like in construction, education and the arts. And in others, there are too many, like food servic
While job openings were at an all-time high in late July, the number of hires has plateaued.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
Homeowners are building wealth at record rates without doing a thing

by Amy Scott
Sep 8, 2021
Rising values have given homeowners a lot more equity, which they can tap for cash. They gained $1 trillion in the second quarter.
A residential development and golf course in Las Vegas. U.S. homeowners cashed in $63 billion in equity during the second quarter, according to data firm Black Knight.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

NYC is set to begin enforcement of its vaccine mandate. How will it work?

by Marielle Segarra
Sep 8, 2021
New York will start enforcing its mandate Sep. 13. It requires visitors to theaters, museums and other establishments to show proof of at least partial vaccination — same for people want to eat and drink inside a restaurant or bar.
A vaccine requirement sign is shown in a restaurant window in August 2021 in New York City.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
COVID-19

Rent-relief distribution has been slow in parts of the country. What’s going on?

by Kai Ryssdal and Anais Amin
Sep 8, 2021
Jessica Thomasson of North Dakota’s Department of Human Services talks about the logistical challenges and the need for outreach.
Los Angeles demonstrators protest evictions and advocate rent cancellation during the pandemic in August 2020.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
More Americans are looking to retire earlier

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 8, 2021
The New York Fed reports that fewer Americans are planning to work deep into their 60s. Many of them are responding to the pressures of the pandemic.
A new survey from the New York Federal Reserve shows respondents are increasingly thinking they'll be exiting the workforce at a young age.
insta_photos
In the barge business, vaccinating the crew remains key

by Sean McHenry
Sep 8, 2021
Despite disruption from Hurricane Ida and a slowing of business due to COVID-19, getting his crews vaccinated remains the top concern for for barge line owner Austin Golding.
Austin Golding, president of Golding Barge Line, said that, even amid the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, his top concern onboard is still COVID-19.
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

