How will New York City enforce its vaccine mandate?
Plus: A barge company juggles Ida's aftermath and COVID, more homeowners cash in on their equity and how the pandemic has altered retirement plans.
A record number of job openings, but only so-so on the hiring front
In some sectors, there aren’t enough job openings, like in construction, education and the arts. And in others, there are too many, like food servic
Homeowners are building wealth at record rates without doing a thing
Rising values have given homeowners a lot more equity, which they can tap for cash. They gained $1 trillion in the second quarter.
NYC is set to begin enforcement of its vaccine mandate. How will it work?
New York will start enforcing its mandate Sep. 13. It requires visitors to theaters, museums and other establishments to show proof of at least partial vaccination — same for people want to eat and drink inside a restaurant or bar.
Rent-relief distribution has been slow in parts of the country. What’s going on?
Jessica Thomasson of North Dakota’s Department of Human Services talks about the logistical challenges and the need for outreach.
More Americans are looking to retire earlier
The New York Fed reports that fewer Americans are planning to work deep into their 60s. Many of them are responding to the pressures of the pandemic.
In the barge business, vaccinating the crew remains key
Despite disruption from Hurricane Ida and a slowing of business due to COVID-19, getting his crews vaccinated remains the top concern for for barge line owner Austin Golding.
