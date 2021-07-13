Child tax credit payments are coming. How will Americans use them?
Also, we look into the benefits of clean energy, use lake imagery to explain quantitative easing and get to the "point" about the markets.
Segments From this episode
Inflation can start from perceptions — that's why the Fed surveys consumers
If people think prices will rise, they will modify their behavior. That could, in turn, lead to price hikes.
The child tax credit is a first shot at stability for some families
The monthly payments can lead to small changes that have long-term effects, experts say.
To understand the Fed’s bond-buying dilemma, picture a lake
A Columbia Business School professor explains quantitative easing and the Feds' $120 billion per month bond-buying program with an analogy.
Benefits of clean energy far outweigh costs, report shows
Clean Energy Futures found that a U.S. transition to 80% clean electricity by 2030 would produce a net benefit over $1 trillion.
What's a point on the Dow, S&P or Nasdaq?
Our listener asks what constitutes a "point" on the major stock market indexes.
Music from the episode
Lush Four Tet
Circles Post Malone
Battlefields Misun
Flight to the Jungle (Take Off) Monster Rally
Sticky July Butcher Brown
Black Sail Chastity Belt
Origins Tennis
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer