Child tax credit payments are coming. How will Americans use them?
Jul 13, 2021

Also, we look into the benefits of clean energy, use lake imagery to explain quantitative easing and get to the "point" about the markets.

Segments From this episode

Inflation can start from perceptions — that's why the Fed surveys consumers

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 13, 2021
If people think prices will rise, they will modify their behavior. That could, in turn, lead to price hikes.
A New York Fed survey shows consumer expectations of inflation over the next year have reached a new high.
Scott Olson via Getty Images
The child tax credit is a first shot at stability for some families

by Caroline Champlin
Jul 13, 2021
The monthly payments can lead to small changes that have long-term effects, experts say.
The upcoming child tax credit payments could give some families a chance to invest in their kids' futures.
Getty Images
Kai Explains

To understand the Fed’s bond-buying dilemma, picture a lake

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jul 13, 2021
A Columbia Business School professor explains quantitative easing and the Feds' $120 billion per month bond-buying program with an analogy.
If water on a lake is too low, boats can't go from one side to the other smoothly. "The Fed is basically adding some water in that lake to keep the liquidity — or to keep the water — from completely drying out,” says Yiming Ma of Columbia Business School.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images
Benefits of clean energy far outweigh costs, report shows

by Andy Uhler
Jul 13, 2021
Clean Energy Futures found that a U.S. transition to 80% clean electricity by 2030 would produce a net benefit over $1 trillion.
The transition to clean energy would be a net positive economically but easier said than done.
Peter Macdiarmid via Getty Images
I've Always Wondered ...

What's a point on the Dow, S&P or Nasdaq?

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 13, 2021
Our listener asks what constitutes a "point" on the major stock market indexes.
The American obsession with stock index numbers developed during the economic boom years of the 1950s and '60s, according to historian Tom Stapleford.
Drew Angerer via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Lush Four Tet
Circles Post Malone
Battlefields Misun
Flight to the Jungle (Take Off) Monster Rally
Sticky July Butcher Brown
Black Sail Chastity Belt
Origins Tennis

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
