How we’re getting through the pandemic
Dec 15, 2020

How we’re getting through the pandemic

On today's show: A conversation with the CEO of GoFundMe, a look at hybrid work models, and how poorer countries could get the COVID-19 vaccine more quickly.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

What's the future of commercial real estate?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Dec 15, 2020
When businesses return to their offices, some won't need the footprint they once had and some workers will spend less time there.
A "For Rent" sign on an empty storefront in Brooklyn, New York. Many businesses may not need as much commercial space as they used in the past.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Could relaxing patents help poorer countries get vaccines faster?

by Jasmine Garsd
Dec 15, 2020
India, South Africa, and Kenya want to try. The U.S., EU and U.K. aren't interested.
A medical worker administers the Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at a hospital in Miami on Dec. 15.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
COVID-19

GoFundMe CEO calls platform a "complement," not substitute, for government programs

by Kai Ryssdal and Alli Fam
Dec 15, 2020
From the coronavirus to racial justice, GoFundMe has seen an outpouring of support this year.
GoFundMe donations have an "emotional component," says CEO Tim Cadogan.
John Moore/Getty Images
COVID-19

More employers are expected to shift to hybrid workplaces

by Amy Scott
Dec 15, 2020
Google is among the companies allowing workers to divide their time between the office and home.
Google will test a flexible workweek when employees return to the office in September.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Adidas trying to figure out what to do with Reebok

by Andy Uhler
Dec 15, 2020
Reebok turned a profit in 2018 but the success was short-lived.
Reebok athletic shoes on display in 2019. The sportswear industry has become more competitive since Adidas acquired the brand.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Chromat
Elections 2020

Politicians love promising jobs. But where do the numbers come from?

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 15, 2020
It starts with a huge web of government data on jobs.
President-elect Joe Biden has promised 1 million new jobs in the auto industry. Above, Biden speaks at a campaign event in July.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
My Economy

Grounded by pandemic, this pilot hopes to fly again soon

by Rose Conlon and Jonathan Frewin
Dec 15, 2020
How one commercial airline pilot has been making ends meet during the pandemic.
Before the pandemic, Nick Gifford flew passengers around Europe as a commercial airline pilot.
Courtesy Nick Gifford
Music from the episode

Lady Tune-Yards, Angelique Kidjo, ?uestlove, Akua Naru
Darling Real Estate
Social Insecurity Oddisee
Which Way To Paradise Poolside
Cut It Upwards Kelpe
Glimmer Tame Impala

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
