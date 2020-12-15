Dec 15, 2020
How we’re getting through the pandemic
On today's show: A conversation with the CEO of GoFundMe, a look at hybrid work models, and how poorer countries could get the COVID-19 vaccine more quickly.
What's the future of commercial real estate?
When businesses return to their offices, some won't need the footprint they once had and some workers will spend less time there.
Could relaxing patents help poorer countries get vaccines faster?
India, South Africa, and Kenya want to try. The U.S., EU and U.K. aren't interested.
GoFundMe CEO calls platform a "complement," not substitute, for government programs
From the coronavirus to racial justice, GoFundMe has seen an outpouring of support this year.
More employers are expected to shift to hybrid workplaces
Google is among the companies allowing workers to divide their time between the office and home.
Adidas trying to figure out what to do with Reebok
Reebok turned a profit in 2018 but the success was short-lived.
Politicians love promising jobs. But where do the numbers come from?
It starts with a huge web of government data on jobs.
Grounded by pandemic, this pilot hopes to fly again soon
How one commercial airline pilot has been making ends meet during the pandemic.
Music from the episode
Lady Tune-Yards, Angelique Kidjo, ?uestlove, Akua Naru
Darling Real Estate
Social Insecurity Oddisee
Which Way To Paradise Poolside
Cut It Upwards Kelpe
Glimmer Tame Impala
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
