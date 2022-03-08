How the war in Ukraine is fueling sky-high gas prices
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The potential for a ban on Russian oil imports is prompting a surge in crude oil prices.
Segments From this episode
How rising oil prices make gasoline more expensive
Gas prices are based on oil prices, and traders are getting nervous about a potential ban on imported Russian oil.
Why do we import Russian (and other foreign) oil when we have a lot of it in the U.S.?
The way U.S. oil refineries are set up has a lot to do with it.
Ukrainian students in the U.S. face emotional, financial hardships
As the end of the school year nears, those students who cant or don't feel safe returning home will have to find housing and a way to pay for it.
What it means to cut off Russia's economy with sanctions
Closing off an economy as large and complicated as Russia's has far-reaching implications.
After 2 years in the pandemic economy, businesses still face uncertainty
But it's not necessarily the pandemic that's driving it. Three businesses on three continents share what they're seeing.
Music from the episode
Go Gina SZA
Social Insecurity Oddisee
Carefully Little People
Notion Tash Sultana
Lush Four Tet
Inside Out Spoon
Pyramid Blue Richard Houghten
Hold On, We're Going Home Drake, Majid Jordan
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer