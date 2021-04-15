The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

How walk-in clinics could help achieve vaccination equity
Apr 15, 2021

How walk-in clinics could help achieve vaccination equity

In nearly every state that’s reporting data, white residents are being vaccinated at higher rates than Black and Hispanic residents. Also: New data points to a strong economic recovery this year, and the challenges of moving to a hybrid work model.

Segments From this episode

New data points to strengthening economic recovery this year

by Justin Ho
Apr 15, 2021
Jobless claims and retail spending data out Thursday suggest that the economy's laying the groundwork for recovery.
This March, spending at restaurants rose by more than spending at grocery stores, a positive sign for economic recovery.
Octavio Jones/Getty Images
How to achieve vaccination equity? In Philly, the answer is walk-in clinics

by Samantha Fields
Apr 15, 2021
The number of Black and Hispanic residents getting vaccinated in Philadelphia increased by more than 50% where the city reserved shots for walk-ins.
People line up to be vaccinated at Deliverance Evangelistic Church in Philadelphia. The walk-in-only COVID-19 vaccine clinic is run by the nonprofit Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.
Samantha Fields/Marketplace
Workplace Culture

Companies moving to hybrid workplaces will face new challenges

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Apr 15, 2021
Big companies like Ford, Target and Microsoft plan to have some workers on-site, some remote. Those on-site may gain advantage, experts say.
Big companies moving toward a hybrid workplace model, like Microsoft, should ensure that their in-person and off-site employees are treated equitably.
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Headlines (feat. Westside Gunn, Conway & Benny) DJ Premier, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny The Butcher
City Music Kevin Morby
Little Push Mocky, Liliana Andrade
Social Insecurity Oddisee
Notion Tash Sultana
Origins Tennis

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
