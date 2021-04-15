Apr 15, 2021
How walk-in clinics could help achieve vaccination equity
In nearly every state that’s reporting data, white residents are being vaccinated at higher rates than Black and Hispanic residents. Also: New data points to a strong economic recovery this year, and the challenges of moving to a hybrid work model.
Segments From this episode
New data points to strengthening economic recovery this year
Jobless claims and retail spending data out Thursday suggest that the economy's laying the groundwork for recovery.
How to achieve vaccination equity? In Philly, the answer is walk-in clinics
The number of Black and Hispanic residents getting vaccinated in Philadelphia increased by more than 50% where the city reserved shots for walk-ins.
Companies moving to hybrid workplaces will face new challenges
Big companies like Ford, Target and Microsoft plan to have some workers on-site, some remote. Those on-site may gain advantage, experts say.
