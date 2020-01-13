Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

How U.S. sanctions led to Instagram censorship in Iran

Jan 13, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report

IP mandate

Jan 13, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

How U.S. sanctions led to Instagram censorship in Iran
Jan 13, 2020

How U.S. sanctions led to Instagram censorship in Iran

Plus: How phase one of the trade deal between the U.S. and China is affecting the steel industry, a new way to measure inflation, and the lack of diversity in the financial planning industry. 

Stories From this episode

Trying to solve an inflation mystery

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer Jan 13, 2020
When prices for an item swing wildly up and down, they can drastically skew inflation measurements. A new index aims to rectify that.
Why would a decline in cellphone service plan prices affect inflation so drastically?
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Check Your Balance ™️

When you connect diversity to business outcomes, "people pay attention"

by Samantha Fields Dec 13, 2019
Women and people of color are dramatically underrepresented in the financial services industry, especially among certified financial planners — just 1.5% of CFPs are black, 2% are Hispanic or Latino and 23% are women.
PeopleImages
Music from the episode

Weird Fishes/ Arpeggi Radiohead
Can't Keep Checking My Phone Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Sensual Seduction Snoop Dogg
Offcut #1 Little People
Don't Hurt Yourself (feat. Jack White) Beyoncé, Jack White
Red Bull & Hennessy Jenny Lewis

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
