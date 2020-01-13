Jan 13, 2020
How U.S. sanctions led to Instagram censorship in Iran
Plus: How phase one of the trade deal between the U.S. and China is affecting the steel industry, a new way to measure inflation, and the lack of diversity in the financial planning industry.
Trying to solve an inflation mystery
When prices for an item swing wildly up and down, they can drastically skew inflation measurements. A new index aims to rectify that.
When you connect diversity to business outcomes, "people pay attention"
Women and people of color are dramatically underrepresented in the financial services industry, especially among certified financial planners — just 1.5% of CFPs are black, 2% are Hispanic or Latino and 23% are women.
Weird Fishes/ Arpeggi Radiohead
Can't Keep Checking My Phone Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Sensual Seduction Snoop Dogg
Offcut #1 Little People
Don't Hurt Yourself (feat. Jack White) Beyoncé, Jack White
Red Bull & Hennessy Jenny Lewis
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer