How to succeed in streaming
Jul 8, 2024

How to succeed in streaming

Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
A merger might boost your offerings, but that's not all consumers care about. Plus, why stocks are up at the same time as consumer prices.

Segments From this episode

Paramount hopes merger with Skydance will bolster its streaming operations

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jul 8, 2024
The challenge for streaming companies is not just getting subscribers, but also keeping them.
What can Skydance do to make Paramount a competitor in the age of heavyweight streaming services like Netflix?
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Dynamic pricing tech may brighten retail bottom lines and put consumers in the dark

by Kristin Schwab and Sofia Terenzio
Jul 8, 2024
"If you don't have any idea when or why a price might change, it creates a sense of urgency and a sense of scarcity," says Amanda Mull at Bloomberg.
Walmart said it will use digital shelf labels in over 2,000 stores by 2026.
Moyo Studio/Getty Images
Some families drop out of China's education rat race

by Jennifer Pak
Jul 8, 2024
Seeking balance and well-being, urbanites pull their kids out of the country's ultracompetitive system and head to village schools.
Eight-year-old A Wu plays during lunchtime in Sizhai village. He had struggled at a big-city school, so his family relocated.
Jennifer Pak/Marketplace
Stocks are up, but so are consumer prices. What's the connection?

by Daniel Ackerman
Jul 8, 2024
Investors are often wary of inflation. But those higher prices can bring benefits to companies.
Inflation has eased, the Federal Reserve has held interest rates steady and stocks have been making new highs.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
American sunscreens lag behind Korean brands in quality. Why?

by Kristin Schwab and Sarah Leeson
Jul 8, 2024
The FDA hasn't approved a new UV filter for sunscreen since 1999. Some consumers are turning to foreign markets instead.
American sunscreens are notoriously thick and greasy. Some countries have more advanced options.
Michel Porro/Getty Images)
Music from the episode

"Baghdad Sun" Apollo Brown
"Seconds Into Months" MNDLSS
"Panorama" Møme
"Esperar Pra Ver" Poolside, Fatnotronic
"Life in the Tropics" Cienfue

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

