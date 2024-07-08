How to succeed in streaming
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A merger might boost your offerings, but that's not all consumers care about. Plus, why stocks are up at the same time as consumer prices.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Paramount hopes merger with Skydance will bolster its streaming operations
The challenge for streaming companies is not just getting subscribers, but also keeping them.
Dynamic pricing tech may brighten retail bottom lines and put consumers in the dark
"If you don't have any idea when or why a price might change, it creates a sense of urgency and a sense of scarcity," says Amanda Mull at Bloomberg.
Some families drop out of China's education rat race
Seeking balance and well-being, urbanites pull their kids out of the country's ultracompetitive system and head to village schools.
Stocks are up, but so are consumer prices. What's the connection?
Investors are often wary of inflation. But those higher prices can bring benefits to companies.
American sunscreens lag behind Korean brands in quality. Why?
The FDA hasn't approved a new UV filter for sunscreen since 1999. Some consumers are turning to foreign markets instead.
Music from the episode
"Baghdad Sun" Apollo Brown
"Seconds Into Months" MNDLSS
"Panorama" Møme
"Esperar Pra Ver" Poolside, Fatnotronic
"Life in the Tropics" Cienfue
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer