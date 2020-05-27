COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

How to reopen colleges
May 27, 2020

How to reopen colleges

Today, we'll look to Shanghai for an example. Plus: the PPP extension, a literal economic slowdown and how breweries are adapting to social distancing.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

How pandemic-shuttered campuses can reopen

by Jennifer Pak
May 27, 2020
The Shanghai campus of New York University has resumed classes, but the environment and learning process are different.
A student at NYU's Shanghai campus sits alone in the library. Fewer seats are available, reflecting the school's effort to maintain social distancing.
Jennifer Pak/Marketplace
COVID-19

As Congress weighs easing PPP rules, small businesses like what they hear

by Justin Ho
May 27, 2020
Among the proposed changes: more time to spend and pay back the funds, fewer restrictions on how to use it
A shuttered New York City business district in mid-May. Some of the rules that make the PPP confusing for businesses may change.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
COVID-19

How the pandemic is changing high fashion

by Erika Beras
May 27, 2020
Gucci's the latest designer to announce it's changing the way the industry does business.
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2020 runway show in Milan in 2019. The brand announced it is officially abandoning the traditional fashion seasons.
John Phillips/Getty Images for Gucci
Warner Music's IPO boosted by streaming

by Jasmine Garsd
May 27, 2020
The offering, postponed from February by the pandemic, values company at up to $13.3 billion.
Recording artist Lizzo at the Warner Music Group's pre-Grammy party in January.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Warner Music
COVID-19

Contested gig worker classification causes issues with jobless benefits

by Meghan McCarty Carino
May 27, 2020
A group of ride share drivers have sued New York over unemployment hold ups.
Demonstrators call for unemployment benefits in Los Angeles in April.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
COVID-19

Retail beer sales are up but that's not cutting it for many craft breweries

by Andy Uhler
May 27, 2020
Smaller brewers often don't have enough of a retail presence to offset loss of sales in bars and restaurants.
A brewery in Washington, D.C. seen in 2019. One brewery owner said about 40% of his brewery’s revenue comes from selling kegs to bars and restaurants.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
