May 27, 2020
How to reopen colleges
Today, we'll look to Shanghai for an example. Plus: the PPP extension, a literal economic slowdown and how breweries are adapting to social distancing.
Stories From this episode
How pandemic-shuttered campuses can reopen
The Shanghai campus of New York University has resumed classes, but the environment and learning process are different.
As Congress weighs easing PPP rules, small businesses like what they hear
Among the proposed changes: more time to spend and pay back the funds, fewer restrictions on how to use it
How the pandemic is changing high fashion
Gucci's the latest designer to announce it's changing the way the industry does business.
Warner Music's IPO boosted by streaming
The offering, postponed from February by the pandemic, values company at up to $13.3 billion.
Contested gig worker classification causes issues with jobless benefits
A group of ride share drivers have sued New York over unemployment hold ups.
Retail beer sales are up but that's not cutting it for many craft breweries
Smaller brewers often don't have enough of a retail presence to offset loss of sales in bars and restaurants.
