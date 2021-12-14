Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How the Kentucky tornadoes are compounding an existing housing crisis
Dec 13, 2021

How the Kentucky tornadoes are compounding an existing housing crisis

Also: What an award for an EV truck signals in the car industry and a check-in with a California program aimed at housing homeless folks in hotels.

Segments From this episode

Supply chains stressed by U.S. consumers buying up a storm

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 13, 2021
Consumption of durable goods in the U.S. is well above pre-pandemic levels, exacerbating supply chain bottlenecks caused by the pandemic.
Wages are up. Inflation is up. And consumer demand? That's up, too.
Jon Cherry via Getty Images
Unlike last year, holiday shipping's running pretty smoothly — at least, so far

by Savannah Maher
Dec 13, 2021
Gift-givers seem to be paying attention to messages urging them to ship early.
USPS and private shipping companies appear to be handling holiday shipping better than last year. Above, a FedEx worker makes deliveries in New York City.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
Will Brits embrace economic recovery under the mistletoe this Christmas?

by Stephen Beard
Dec 13, 2021
Some say the return of the U.K.’s only annual mistletoe auction heralds the beginning of the end of COVID-induced social distancing.
Mistletoe consultant Jonathan Briggs surrounded by his beloved berries. "It's not surprising it was seen as something magical," he said.
Mimisse Beard
Music from the episode

Down for the Fifth Time Flamingosis
Cuffed Nick Hakim
Girls In June Dirty Art Club
Space is the Place Ezra Collective
Timeless (Instrumental) J Dilla
You Got Me The Roots, Tariq Trotter, Erykah Badu, Eve

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

