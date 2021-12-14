How the Kentucky tornadoes are compounding an existing housing crisis
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also: What an award for an EV truck signals in the car industry and a check-in with a California program aimed at housing homeless folks in hotels.
Segments From this episode
Supply chains stressed by U.S. consumers buying up a storm
Consumption of durable goods in the U.S. is well above pre-pandemic levels, exacerbating supply chain bottlenecks caused by the pandemic.
Unlike last year, holiday shipping's running pretty smoothly — at least, so far
Gift-givers seem to be paying attention to messages urging them to ship early.
Will Brits embrace economic recovery under the mistletoe this Christmas?
Some say the return of the U.K.’s only annual mistletoe auction heralds the beginning of the end of COVID-induced social distancing.
Music from the episode
Down for the Fifth Time Flamingosis
Cuffed Nick Hakim
Girls In June Dirty Art Club
Space is the Place Ezra Collective
Timeless (Instrumental) J Dilla
You Got Me The Roots, Tariq Trotter, Erykah Badu, Eve
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer